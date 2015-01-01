पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:पैक्स, व्यापार मंडलों का 1 अरब 47 करोड़ बकाया

बिहारशरीफ5 मिनट पहले
धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्यक्रम के तहत राज्य के पैक्स, व्यापार मंडलों का पुराने गन्नी बैग, प्रबंधकीय अनुदान और परिवहन मद में 1 अरब 47 करोड़ 23 लाख 34 हजार 287 रुपया बकाया है। नालंदा सेन्ट्रल कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के अध्यक्ष व बिहार स्टेट कोऑपरेटिव बैंक लि. पटना के निदेशक अमरेन्द्र कुमार ने इस बकाये राशि भुगतान की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि सहकारिता विभाग के आदेश के अनुसार धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्यक्रम के तहत पैक्स, व्यापार मंडलों द्वारा किसानों को समर्थन मूल्य के साथ-साथ 25 रुपया प्रति क्विंटल की दर से पुरानी गन्नी बैग मद में राशि भुगतान किया गया है।

बड़ी राशि बकाया रहने से पैक्स और व्यापार मंडलों की स्थिति खराब हो रही

15 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की दर से सहकारिता विभाग द्वारा इसके लिए पैक्स, व्यापार मंडलों को राशि भुगतान करना था जो नहीं दिया गया है। इस मद में वर्ष 2018-19 में 9 करोड़ 85 लाख 96 हजार 400 और 2019-20 में 30 करोड़ 2 लाख 28 हजार बकाया है। इसी प्रकार अनुदान मद में सीएमआर पर पैक्स, व्यापार मंडलों को 10 रुपया, जिला केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक को 5 रुपया और बिहार राज्य सहकारी बैंक को 0.50 रुपया प्रति क्विंटल के दर से भुगतान करना था। जिससे कि राज्य खाद निगम द्वारा विलंब से राशि प्राप्ति होती है और ब्याज का भार बढ़ता है।

उसकी भरपाई की जा सके। इस मद में वर्ष 2018-19 में 9 करोड़ 50 लाख 7 हजार 275 रुपया और 2019-20 में 20 करोड़ 70 लाख 15 हजार 655 रुपया बकाया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि राज्य खाद्य निगम द्वारा 2019-20 में परिवहन मद की 70 करोड़ 78 लाख 6 हजार 507 रुपये का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है।

सहकारिता विभाग के यहां पुराने गन्नी बैग मद और प्रबंधकीय अनुदान मद में कुल 70 करोड़ 15 लाख 47 हजार 780 रुपया और राज्य खाद्य निगम के यहां परिवहन मद में 70 करोड़ 78 लाख 6 हजार 507 रुपये बकाया है जो कुल मिलाकर 1 अरब 47 करोड़ 23 लाख 34 हजार 287 रुपया हो जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इतनी बड़ी राशि बकाया रहने से पैक्स और व्यापार मंडलों की स्थिति खराब हो रही है।

