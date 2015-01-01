पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की होगी स्क्रीनिंग, आशा और आंगनबाड़ी को मिली जिम्मेवारी

बिहारशरीफ12 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण से बड़ी राहत की स्थिति है। पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या में काफी तेजी से कमी आयी है। रविवार को 2914 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 2147 लोगों का एंटीजन जांच हुआ। जांच में मात्र 2 लोग ही पॉजिटिव पाये गये हैं। हालांकि आरटीपीसीआर जांच की रिपोर्ट नहीं आयी है। जिले में अब तक संक्रमितों की संख्या 8205 पहुंच गयी है। दोनों पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति राजगीर प्रखंड से हैं। अन्य 18 प्रखंडों में एक भी पॉजिटिव केस नहीं मिला है।

संक्रमण की स्थिति में सुधार पर खतरा है अभी
सीएस डा. राम सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति में काफी सुधार आया है लेकिन खतरा अब भी बना हुआ है। त्योहार में काफी संख्या में लोग बाहर से आयो हैं। बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की दोबारा स्क्रीनिंग की तैयारी की जा रही है। खासकर छठ पर्व के दौरान लोग बाहर से आये हैं। कई दूसरे राज्यों में कोरोना की स्थिति अब भी गंभीर बनी हुई है। ऐसे में स्क्रीनिंग कर जिले को पूरी तरह से कोरोना मुक्त किये जाने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए आशा और आंगनबाड़ी सेविका व सहायिका को लगाया जायेगा। हालांकि इसके पूर्व अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक किया जायेगा। बैठक के बाद ही इस संबंध में अंतिम निर्णय होगा।

कोराेना जांच में सभी लोग निगेटिव निकले
हरनौत | पीएचसी में 126 लोगों की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। जांच में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। यह जानकारी प्रभारी डा. राजीव रंजन सिन्हा ने दी।

दो की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
रविवार को रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 104 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया। जांच में 2 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आयी है। प्रभारी डा. उमेश चंद्र ने बताया कि अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में 104 लोगों की जांच में 2 लोग संक्रमित पाये गये हैं।
शिविर में 110 लोगों की जांच
रविवार को स्थानीय पीएचसी, कतरीडीह व मायापुर गांव में शिविर लगाकर 110 लोगों रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। जांच में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। यह जानकारी डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर निराला ने दी।

65 लोगों की रैपिड एंटीजन जांच में रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
स्थानीय पीएचसी में रविवार को 65 लोगों की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। जांच में सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। यह जानकारी डा. धर्मेंद्र प़साद ने दी।

105 लोगों की जांच में सभी लोग हैं निगेटिव
रविवार को स्थानीय पीएचसी में शिविर लगाकर 105 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गयी। जिसमें सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आयी है। यह जानकारी प्रभारी डा. अनिल वर्मा ने दी।

123 की कोरोना जांच
इसलामपुर | प्रखंड के गुड़रु गांव में शिविर लगाकर 123 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लिया गया। प्रभारी डा. बाल्मिकी प्रसाद ने बताया कि सैंपल जांच में सभी की रिपोर्टर निगेटिव आयी है।

