ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग:सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुरक्षित प्रसव को बढ़ावा

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • सेफ डिलेवरी एप को लेकर 9 को एनएचएम बिहार व मैटरनिटी फाउंडेशन देगा प्रशिक्षण

सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुरक्षित प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एनएचएम द्वारा सेफ डिलीवरी एप का निर्माण किया गया है। इसके सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर चिकित्साकर्मियों को ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा। जूम एप के माध्यम से 9 फरवरी को 2 बजे से 4 बजे तक प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जायेगा। इसको लेकर राज्य कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी मातृ स्वास्थ्य डॉ.सरिता ने सभी सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर आवश्यक दिशानिर्देश जारी किया है। जारी पत्र में बताया गया है कि एनएचएम बिहार व मैटरनिटी फाउंडेशन के द्वारा सेफ डिलीवरी एप की ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग दी जायेगी। इस ट्रेनिंग में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक अधीक्षक प्रबंधक सभी स्टाफ नर्स एएनएम व पीएचसी तथा हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर पर कार्यरत कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जायेगी। प्रमंडल के सभी जिलों नालंदा भोजपुर बक्सर पटना कैमूर रोहतास में 9 तारीख को ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा|
एप के माध्यम से प्रसव संबंधित जानकारी
प्रसव में कोई भी परेशानी होने पर स्टाफ नर्स व एएनएम को एप पर संबंधित परेशानी से जुड़ा वीडियो व जानकारियां मिल जाती है। ऐसे में त्वरित उपचार मिलने से जच्चा-बच्चा की जान भी बच जाती है। इससे जिले के मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्युदर आंकड़ों में भी कमी आने की उम्मीद है।

2017 में सेफ डिलीवरी एप हुआ लांच

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में प्रसव कराने वाली एएनएम व स्टाफ नर्स के लिए 2017 में सेफ डिलीवरी एप लांच हुआ। प्ले स्टोर पर मुफ्त उपलब्ध इस एप में प्रसव के समय होने वाली परेशानियों की सूची इसके कारण समस्या व निदान की जानकारी व वीडियो उपलब्ध है जिससे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी वीडियो देखकर प्रसव के समय ही उसका निदान कर सकें। मोबाइल में एप लोड करने के बाद पहली बार पंजीकरण (रजिस्ट्रेशन) करना पड़ता है। इसके बाद कर्मचारी बिना इंटरनेट सुविधा के भी जानकारियां देख सकते हैं।

नई-नई जानकारी मिलती है
एप के आने से स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को प्रसव से जुड़ी नई-नई जानकारियां आसानी ने मिल जाती हैं। प्रसव कक्ष में समय पर इलाज होने से जच्चा-बच्चा की जान बचती है। सुरक्षित प्रसव को भी बढ़ावा मिल रहा है।

मृत्युदर में कमी : सुरक्षित प्रसव कराना मुख्य उद्देश्य

प्रशिक्षण का मुख्य उद्देश्य मरीजों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना है। साथ ही साथ मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाना एवं प्रसव के दौरान आने वाली चुनौतियों से निपटना एवं प्रसव के बाद जच्चा-बच्चा के सही देखभाल भी इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है। इस प्रशिक्षण से प्रसव के दौरान आने वाली समस्याओं की जानकारी मिलेगी साथ ही साथ उससे कैसे निपटा जाए उसके भी जानकारी मिलेगी।

