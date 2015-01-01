पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना दस को:हिलसा विधानसभा में 3 बूथों पर पुनर्मतदान आज, ईवीएम के पानी में गिरने से हुआ था रद्द

बिहारशरीफ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वोट डालने के लिए लाइन में खड़े मतदाता फ़ाइल फोटो।
  • कड़ी सुरक्षा में सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे होगी वोटिंग, सुबह 6 से 6.30 के बीच मॉक पोल
  • पानी में गिरी ईवीएम की जांच के बाद परिणाम प्राप्त करना संभव नहीं था

हिलसा विधानसभा के तीन मतदान केंद्र पर शनिवार को फिर से वोट डाले जाएंगे। तीनों मतदान केन्द्र करायपरशुराय प्रखंड में अवस्थित है। ज्ञात हो कि करायपरशुराय थाना अंतर्गत हथला चौरासी पुल के समीप 3 नवंबर को ईवीएम व कर्मियों के साथ लौट रहा पिकअप वाहन पानी भरे गड्ढे में पलट गया था। जिसके बाद पुनर्मतदान की तिथि को लेकर जिला प्रशासन के बीच ऊहापोह की स्थिति बनी थी। चुनाव आयोग से निर्देश नहीं मिलने के कारण ऊहापोह की स्थिति बनी थी।
जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह डीएम योगेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार शुक्रवार को तीनों मतदान केन्द्रों के ईवीएम मशीनों की जांच सामान्य प्रेक्षक, हिलसा विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी एवं अभ्यर्थियों की उपस्थिति में की गई। जिसके बाद पाया गया की तीनों मतदान केन्द्रों से संबंधित ईवीएम से मतगणना परिणाम प्राप्त करना संभव नहीं है। इसके बाद भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को सभी तथ्यों से अवगत कराया गया। शुक्रवार को निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा सात नवंबर को पुनर्मतदान कराने का पत्र जारी किया गया। जिसके बाद प्रशासनिक स्तर पर पोलिंग पार्टी, स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट, पीसीसीपी मजिस्ट्रेट सहित अन्य कर्मियों के ड्यूटी लगाने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मतदान 7 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक होगा।
निर्भीक होकर करें मतदान
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि हिलसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तीन बूथों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न कराने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। लोग बेफ्रिक होकर बूथों पर जाकर शत प्रतिशत मतदान करने में अपना योगदान करें। उनकी सुरक्षा में प्रशासन अलर्ट है। मतदान के दौरान गड़बड़ी करने व अशांति फैलाने वालों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर, चुनाव के पूर्व जिले में प्रशासनिक स्तर से निगहबानी तेज कर दी गई है। सभी चौक-चौराहों पर गश्ती तेज करते हुए असामाजिक तत्वों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिला प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर से खुफिया तंत्र को एक्टिवेट कर दिया है।

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच होगा पुनर्मतदान
हिलसा विधानसभा के तीन बूथों पर शनिवार को होने वाले पुनर्मतदान को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतेजाम किए जा रहे हैं। मतदान अवधि में पूरे समय वरीय पदाधिकारी बूथ पर कैम्प करेंगे। इसके अलावा पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स, बीएमपी, एसटीएफ सहित अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जवान शांतिपूर्ण व निष्पक्ष मतदान कराने के लिए मुस्तैद रहेंगे। मतदान केन्द्र को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर अभेद्य किला का रूप दिया जाएगा।

किस मतदान केंद्र पर होगा मतदान
हिलसा विधानसभा ,मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 - प्राथमिक विद्यालय चौकी हुराड़ी, पूर्वी भाग, करायपरशुराय। , मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 ए - प्राथमिक विद्यालय चौकी हुराड़ी, पश्चिमी भाग, करायपरशुराय। , मतदान केंद्र संख्या-55 - प्राथमिक विद्यालय चौरासी, करायपरशुराय

1648 में 846 वोटरों ने डाले थे अपना वोट
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि 3 नवंबर को हुए मतदान में तीन बूथों पर 1648 मतदाताओं में से 846 ने वोटिंग की थी। मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 पर 385, मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 ए पर 260 और मतदान केंद्र संख्या-55 पर 201 वोट पड़े थे।

किस केंद्र पर कितने वोटर
मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 - 630
मतदान केंद्र संख्या-52 ए -562
मतदान केंद्र संख्या-55 -456

महापर्व संपन्न कराने रवाना हुए मतदान कर्मी
शुक्रवार को मतदानकर्मी अपने-अपने दल का ईवीएम, वीवीपैट व मतदान सामग्रियां लेकर अपने अपने बूथों की ओर रवाना हुए। प्रत्येक दल के लिए एक-एक वाहन उपलब्ध कराया गया था। सुरक्षा बलों के साथ ईवीएम लेकर मतदान पदाधिकारी अपने अपने बूथों की ओर निकल पड़े।

