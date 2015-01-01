पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर आयुक्त:स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर डोर-टू-डोर कचरा प्रबंधन का लिया जायजा

बिहारशरीफ36 मिनट पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार शहर की रैकिंग सुधारने के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा की जा रही कवायद के तहत मंगलवार को नगर आयुक्त ने डोर टू डोर जाकर आम लोगों से संपर्क की और कचरा प्रबंधन की व्यवस्था के बारे में जानकारी ली।

आम लोगों ने भी नगर निगम के इस कवायद को सराहा और कहा कि अगर ऐसा ही प्रयास जारी रहा तो शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह दुरुस्त होगी। सुबह 7 बजे ही दल बल के साथ नगर आयुक्त सड़क पर निकल पड़े थे। वार्ड संख्या 4, 8, 16 और 18 में जाकर कचरा प्वाइंट तथा डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन का हाल जाना। मौके पर ही संबंधित अधिकारी को कमियों को दूर करने का निर्देश दिया।

कचरा प्वाइंट पर रखा जायेगा डस्टबिन
नगर आयुक्त अंशुल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि आम लोगों ने सामान्य तौर पर डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन की स्थिति को ठीक बताया। जो भी कमी सामने आयी है उसे दूर किया जायेगा। इसके अलावा जहां-जहां कचरा प्वाइंट बनाया गया है वहां डस्टबिन रखा जायेगा। नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि कॉमर्सियल एरिया से भी कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए प्लान तैयार किया जा रहा है। शाम के समय सभी कॉमर्सियल एरिया में टीपर लगाया जायेगा।

