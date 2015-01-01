पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़ताल:ट्रेड यूनियनों की हड़ताल को राजद ने दिया समर्थन

बिहारशरीफ10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजद के प्रधान महासचिव सुनील यादव और महानगर राजद के प्रधान महासचिव प्रमोद गुप्ता ने बयान जारी कर केन्द्रीय ट्रेड यूनियन द्वारा आगामी 26 नवम्बर को आयोजित हड़ताल को समर्थन देते हुए जिले के सभी श्रमिक संगठनों से हड़ताल में शामिल होने की अपील की है। इन नेताओं ने कहा कि जिले में हड़ताल को सफल बनाया जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें