योजना:सुभाष पार्क के कैफेटेरिया में लग रहा है रूफ कूल टाइल्स

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत सुभाष पार्क का जीर्णोद्धार कार्य चल रहा है। इसके तहत पार्क की कैफेटेरिया का भी जीर्णोद्धार किया जा रहा है। सुभाष पार्क के लिए तैयार डीपीआर में ही यह भी शामिल है। कैफेटेरिया की छत पर रूफ कूल टाइल्स लगाया जा रहा है ताकि कैफेटेरिया गर्म न हो। हालांकि विभागीय निर्देश के अनुसार कैफेटेरिया में चूल्हा सहित किसी भी तरह के आग का प्रयोग नहीं होना है।

नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि डीपीआर के अनुसार ही पार्क में काम किया जा रहा है। कैफेटेरिया गर्म न हो इसके लिए रूफ कुल टाईल्स लगाया जा रहा है। इस पर बहुत कम राशि खर्च हो रही है। यह एक प्रयोग भी है। अगर टाईल्स रूम को ठंढा रखने में सफल रहा तो आगे भी बड़ी योजनाओं में इसका प्रयोग किया जा सकता है।

जनवरी तक बनकर तैयार होगा पार्क
नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि यूं तो दिसम्बर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक काम पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया था। लेकिन कुछ तकनीकी समस्या आने के कारण पार्क जनवरी तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। जीर्णोद्धार के बाद पार्क नए लुक में दिखेगा। ओपेन जिम को ठीक करने के साथ-साथ सेल्फी प्वाइंट व बच्चों के लिए अलग जोन बनाया जाएगा। घांस के बीच-बीच में अर्फ पेवर लगाए जा रहे हैं। फाउंटेन को भी ठीक किया जा रहा है। इसके जीर्णोद्धार पर 35 लाख खर्च किए जाएंगे।

