गाइडलाइन जारी:सदर अस्पताल का अपना फीडर, अनुमंडल पीएचसी-सीएचसी का ट्रांसफाॅर्मर भी अलग

बिहारशरीफ7 घंटे पहले
  • अस्पतालों में बिजली की समस्या न हो इसके लिए तैयार की गई योजना

सामान्य तौर पर जिले में बिजली आपूर्ति व्यवस्था ठीक-ठाक है। बावजूद इसके जिले के सरकारी अस्पताल अभी भी जेनरेटर के भरोसे है। बिजली बिल के साथ-साथ जेनरेटर मद में भी भुगतान करना पड़ता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब इसके लिए नया गाइडलाइन जारी किया है। सदर अस्पताल से लेकर अनुमंडल, पीएचसी और सीएचसी तक विद्युत आपूर्ति की व्यवस्था दुरुस्त की जायेगी। ताकि जेनरेटर पर निर्भरता समाप्त हो सके। जिले में इसके लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी गयी है। सभी अस्पतालों में बिजली की समस्या न हो इसके लिए योजना बनायी जा रही है। सभी सब सेंटर पर बिजली कनेक्शन के साथ-साथ सदर अस्पताल को अपना फीडर और अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल से लेकर पीएचसी एवं सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र को सेपरेट ट्रांसफार्मर उपलब्ध कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। सीएस डाॅ. राम सिंह ने बताया कि ग्रामीण स्तर पर बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए विभाग द्वारा कई योजनाएं तैयार की जा रही है। जिसके लिए पर्याप्त बिजली की आवश्यकता पड़ सकती है। पर्याप्त बिजली आपूर्ति के बावजूद कई सब सेंटर है जहां अभी तक बिजली नहीं पहुंच पायी है। जेनरेटर की भी कमी है। जिसके कारण व्यवस्था दुरुस्त की जा रही है।

सब सेंटर में होगा बिजली कनेक्शन
उन्होंने बताया कि सदर से लेकर अनुमंडलीय अस्पतालों के अलावा सभी सब सेंटरों पर भी बिजली उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्थानीय ट्रांसफार्मर से कनेक्शन दिया जायेगा। वायरिंग आदि की व्यवस्था दुरुस्त की जायेगी। बिजली की व्यवस्था मजबूत होगी तो जांच सहित अन्य सारे काम में सहूलियत होगी।

अब निर्बाध आपूर्ति : जेनरेटर का खर्च बचाने की है तैयारी

सीएस ने बताया कि पर्याप्त बिजली मिलने के बाद भी कभी-कभी लाइन कट जाने पर या किसी और कारणों से बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित हो जाती है। ऐसी स्थिति में जेनरेटर का उपयोग करना पड़ता है। जेनरेटर पर खर्च बचाने के लिए सदर अस्पताल को अपना फीडर उपलब्ध कराने की तैयारी मुख्यालय द्वारा की जा रही है। यहां विद्युत आपूर्ति की इमरजेंसी व्यवस्था होगी। ताकि जेनरेटर चलाने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़े। फिलहाल लाइन कट जाने पर इमरजेंसी लाइट के लिए सोलर सिस्टम लगाया गया है। जिससे इमरजेंसी और ओपीडी में लाभ मिल रहा है। फीडर स्थापित हो जाने के बाद पूरे सदर अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी लाइन उपलब्ध होगा।

प्राथमिकता के आधार पर होगा ठीक : वर्तमान में सभी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर सामान्य विद्युत कनेक्शन रहने के कारण परेशानी हो रही है। ट्रांसफार्मर में तकनीकी खराबी होने से स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर भी समस्या हो जाती है। ऐसी स्थिति से बचने के लिए सभी अनुमंडलीय रेफरल, पीएचसी और सीएचसी को सेपरेट ट्रांसफार्मर उपलब्ध कराया जायेगा। यदि इस ट्रांसफार्मर में किसी तरह की तकनीकी खराबी भी आती है तो उसे प्राथमिकता के आधार पर ठीक कराया जायेगा।

तय कर दी समय सीमा
सीएस ने बताया कि बिजली संबंधित समस्या की जानकारी बतायी जा रही है। वैसे सब सेंटर जहां बिजली नहीं है वहां की सूची तैयार कर बिजली विभाग को रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारी को दिया गया है। साथ ही तैयारी पूरी करने के लिए भी समय सीमा निर्धारित की गयी है। जिला अस्पताल के लिए फीडर स्थापित करने के लिए 15 जनवरी और पीएचसी व सीएचसी में ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने के लिए 25 दिसम्बर तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। 20 दिसम्बर तक सभी सब सेंटर में बिजली कनेक्शन का काम पूरा कर लिया जायेगा। इसके अलावा अनुमंडलीय व रेफरल अस्पतालों में ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने के लिए पीपीपी मोड पर काम करते हुए एक सप्ताह की समय सीमा निर्धारित की गयी है।

