तैयारी:मेडिकल वेस्ट पहुंचाने को तैनात होंगेे सेक्टर मॉनिटर

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
चुनाव के दौरान संक्रमण नहीं फैले इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा भी पूरी तैयारी की जा रही है। स्क्रीनिंग करने के साथ-साथ मेडिकल वेस्ट को निष्पादित करने की भी तैयारी की जा रही है। स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन चुनाव के दौरान देखी गई लापरवाही इस बार नहीं दुहराई जाए इसके लिए सेक्टर मॉनिटरिंग टीम का गठन किया जा रहा है। ताकि टीम की निगरानी में बुथ से सीधे पीएचसी तक मेडिकल वेस्ट लाया जा सके। सीएस डॉ. राम सिंह ने बताया कि मतदान करने आए सभी मतदाताओं का टेम्प्रेचर मापने के साथ-साथ मेडिकल वेस्ट को डस्टबिन में डालने के लिए प्रेरित करने की जिम्मेवारी आशा और एएनएम को दी गई है। साथ ही उसके निष्पादन के लिए सही तरीके से वेस्ट को पीएचसी तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेवारी भी मॉनिटरिंग टीम की दी गई है। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक ट्रैक्टर पर भी एक-एक मॉनिटर को लगाया गया है ताकि रास्ता में कहीं मेडिकल वेस्ट गिरे नहीं। मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद डस्टबिन के साथ वेस्ट को ट्रैक्टर पर लोड कर दिया जाएगा।

तैयार की जा रही है ट्रैक्टर की सूची
सीएस ने बताया कि बुथ से से पीएचसी तक मेडिकल वेस्ट को लाने के लिए ट्रैक्टर की सूची तैयार की जा रही है। ताकि ट्रेक्टर के अनुसार बूथवार जिम्मेवारी दी जा सके।

