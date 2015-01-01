पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेतीबारी:मिट्‌टी सैम्पल कलेक्शन शुरू, एक सप्ताह के अंदर पूरा करना होगा 65% लक्ष्य

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैम्पल कलेक्शन टीम को रवाना करते अधिकारी व अन्य।
  • कृषि उत्पादन क्षमता को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने मिट्‌टी जांच आधारित खेती को बढ़ावा देने की पहल शुरू की है

कृषि उत्पादन क्षमता को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने मिट्‌टी जांच आधारित खेती को बढ़ावा देने की पहल शुरू की है। सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि मिट्‌टी की आवश्यकतानुसार ही किसान उर्वरक का प्रयोग करें ताकि लागत कम होने के साथ-साथ उत्पादन भी बढ़ाया जा सकें। इसके लिए बड़े पैमाने पर मिट्टी के नमूनों की जांच की जाएगी। इस वर्ष 13 राजस्व गांव से 10 हजार 800 मिट्‌टी नमूना लिया जाना था लेकिन कोरोना के कारण अभी तक मात्र 35 प्रतिशत नमूना ही लिया जा सका है। अब जबकि कोरोना की रफ्तार मंद पड़ गई है। लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए टीम गठित कर सभी प्रखंडों के लिए रवाना किया गया है। ताकि समय पर मिट्‌टी जांच कर उसकी रिपोर्ट किसानों को उपलब्ध कराया जा सके। डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड योजना के तहत प्रत्येक प्रखंड के चयनित 13 राजस्व गांव से नमूना लिया जाना है। नमूना लेने के लिए प्रखंड स्तर पर टीम का गठन कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार से नमूना संग्रह का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के तहत तीन चरणों में काम होना है। नमूना संग्रहण से लेकर किसानों को प्रशिक्षण देने तक का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

10 हजार 800 मिट्‌टी नमूना लेने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित: सहायक निदेशक रसायन संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि इस वर्ष 10 हजार 800 मिट्‌टी नमूना लेने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था लेकिन कोरोना के कारण अभी तक मात्र 35 प्रतिशत कार्य ही पूरा हो पाया है। शेष 65 प्रतिशत कार्य पूरा करने के लिए एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। प्रत्येक राजस्व ग्राम से नमूना संग्रह की जिम्मेवारी कृषि समन्वयक को दिया गया है। टीम का नेतृत्व करने के लिए मिट्टी जांच प्रयोगशाला के अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को लगाया गया है।

क्षेत्र दिवस के रूप में मनेगा तीसरा चरण
तीसरा चरण में क्षेत्र दिवस मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान चयनित गांव के आस-पास के इलाके से किसानों को बुलाकर फसल कटनी के समय प्रायोगिक जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा सामान्य खेती और मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड के अनुरूप खेती की तुलनात्मक चर्चा की जाएगी। तथा किसानों को स्वायल हेल्थ कार्ड के अनुरूप उर्वरक प्रयोग करने के प्रति जागरूक किया जाएगा।

तीन चरणों में चलेगा अभियान
सहायक निदेशक ने बताया कि मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड योजना को तीन चरणों में क्रियान्वित किया जाएगा। प्रथम चरण में किसानों की मिट्‌टी जांच एवं मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड के महत्व के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी। साथ ही नमूना लेने के बारे में भी किसानों को जानकारी दी जाएगी ताकि किसान स्वयं अपने खेत से मिट्‌टी का नमूना ले सकें। साथ ही जिन किसानों के खेतों पर प्रत्यक्षण किया जाएगा उन किसानों को कार्ड के अनुसार पोषक तत्वों का क्रय कराया जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में प्लॉट पर प्रत्यक्षण कर प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जिस दिन खेत में फसल की रोपनी होनी है उस दिन मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड बताई गई जरूरत के अनुसार भी अनुशंसा पोषक तत्वों का उपयोग कराया जाएगा। मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड में ही खेत के लिए जरूरी तत्वों की जानकारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें