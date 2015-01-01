पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:लापता स्कूली छात्र की गला घोंट हत्या, गुमशुदगी की सूचना देने के कुछ घंटे बाद मिली लाश

चंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • चंडी के जलालपुर गांव की घटना,सुबह में थाने में गुमशुदगी की सूचना देने के कुछ घंटे बाद छात्र की लाश मिली

चंडी थाना अंतर्गत जलालपुर गांव के खंधा में बुधवार को कीचड़युक्त पईन से किशोर की लाश मिली। मृतक रंजन बिंद का 12 वर्षीय पुत्र आदित्या उर्फ शिवा मंगलवार शाम से लापता था। बदमाशों ने गला घोंटकर बच्चे की हत्या की। शव मिलने की सूचना के बाद पुलिस दलबल के साथ आकर, घटना की जांच में जुट गई। परिजनों की चीत्कार गांव में गूंज रही थी।

पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गई। वारदात के कारणों का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। राजमिस्त्री पिता किसी से दुश्मनी से इंकार कर रहे हैं। सुबह में थाने में गुमशुदगी की सूचना देने के कुछ घंटे बाद किशोर की लाश मिली।
दोस्त के घर गया था छात्र
आदित्या गांव के स्कूल में 7वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई करता था। परिजनों ने बताया कि मंगलवार की शाम वह दोस्तों के घर पढ़ाई करने गया। उसके बाद लापता हो गया। देर तक नहीं लौटने पर परिवार के लोग उसके दोस्त के घर आए। जहां बताया गया कि वह हाथ-मुंह धोने कमरे से निकला, उसके बाद नहीं लौटा। नहीं लौटने पर उनलोगों को लगा कि आदित्या घर लौट गया होगा।

पहले मिला स्वेटर फिर लाश
पुलिस को सूचना देने के बाद परिवार के लोग बच्चे की तलाश कर रहे थे। जलालपुर रैठा मार्ग के गोधवा खंधा में सुबह में किशोर की चप्पल और स्वेटर मिली। जिसके बाद परिवार को अनहोनी की आशंका सताने लगी। दोपहर में गांव के दो लोग पईन के समीप बैठ कीचड़ में रोड़ा फेंक रहे थे। उसी दौरान ग्रामीणों को कीचड़ में कपड़ा दिखाई दिया। नजदीक जाने पर ग्रामीणों को किशोर की लाश मिली।

शव मिलने से गांव में फैल गई सनसनी, गर्दन पर निशान
किशोर की लाश मिलने से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। मौके पर सैकड़ों ग्रामीण जमा हो गए। सूचना पाकर परिजन भी आ गए। ग्रामीणों ने कीचड़ से शव निकाला। बदमाशों ने हत्या के बाद शव को कीचड़ में दफन कर दिया था। गर्दन पर गहरे निशान से ग्रामीण गला घोंटकर हत्या का अंदेशा जता रहे हैं।
परिवार में मच गया कोहराम
शव मिलने के बाद किशोर के परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। परिजन की दहाड़ गांव में गूंज रही थी। मां, रजनी देवी शव से लिपटकर चीत्कार मार रही थी। मृतक दो भाई और दो बहनों में मंझोला था।
बुलाया गया श्वान दस्ता
थानाध्यक्ष रितूराज ने बताया कि पुलिस घटना की जांच में जुट गई है। श्वान दस्ता को बुलाया गया है। परिजन किसी से दुश्मनी से इंकार कर रहे हैं। पुलिस सभी संभावनाओं पर जांच कर रही है। जल्द ही घटना का खुलासा कर संलिप्त बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

