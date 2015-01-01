पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना से संवरेगा आपकी बिटिया का भविष्य, रथ को सांसद ने दिखायी हरी झंडी

बिहारशरीफ8 घंटे पहले
पोस्ट ऑफिस की ओर से निकाली गई जागरुकता रथ को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते सांसद।
  • सांसद बोले- बेटियों के लिए भारत सरकार की यह सबसे बेहतर स्कीम है

सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए शनिवार को प्रधान डाकघर से जागरुकता रथ निकाला गया। सांसद कौशलेन्द्र कुमार, मेयर वीणा कुमारी और डाक अधीक्षक उदयभान सिंह ने रथ को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस मौके पर सांसद ने कहा कि बिटिया का भविष्य सुरक्षित बनाये रखने के लिए भारत सरकार की यह सबसे बेहतर स्कीम है। उन्होंने सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में किये गये बदलाव की भी जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर सहायक डाक अधीक्षक मुख्यालय शंकर प्रसाद, परिवाद निरीक्षक रामाशीष कुमार, डाक निरीक्षक पूर्वी मनोरंजन कुमार, डाक निरीक्षक केन्द्रीय संजीव सुमन झा, डाक निरीक्षक पश्चिमी रतिकांत सिंह, आईपीपीबी मैनेजर धीरेन्द्र प्रियदर्शी, शशिकांत टोनी, नरोत्तम कुमार, राजू सिंह, ओम प्रकाश, शैलेन्द्र कुमार, रंजन कुमार, राकेश रंजन, पाली कुमारी, विनीता कुमारी, सुनील कुमारी सहित अन्य डाककर्मी उपस्थित थे।

250 रुपये की आसान किस्त पर खुल सकता है खाता

डाक अधीक्षक ने बताया कि सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना का खाता 250 रुपये के आसान किस्त पर भी खाेला जा सकता है लेकिन वार्षिक न्यूनतम में जमा राशि 1 हजार होना जरूरी है। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति ढाई सौ रुपया महीना का खाता खुलवाता है तो कुल जमा राशि 45 हजार और परिपक्वता राशि 1 लाख 42 हजार 551 रुपये होगी। यह सरकार के किसी भी जमा योजना से बेहतर है। करीब तबके के लोग भी आसानी से खाता खुलवा सकते हैं। सुकन्या समृद्धि खाता में जमा व परिपक्वता राशि में आयकर छूट का भी प्रावधान है।

