हंगामा:मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान किशोर डूबा, रोड जामकर किया हंगामा

बिहारशरीफ2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे दिन भी नहीं मिला किशोर, नदी में तलाश

दीपनगर थाना अंतर्गत कोसुक गांव के समीप पंचाने नदी में सोमवार को भारत माता की प्रतिमा विसर्जन करने के दौरान 14 वर्षीय किशोर डूब गया। घंटों बाद भी पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी किशोर की तलाश के लिए गोताखोर नहीं बुलाया। जिससे नाराज हो ग्रामीणों ने बिहारशरीफ-राजगीर मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर आ गई। आक्रोशिताें को समझाकर शांत कराया गया। नदी में डूबा किशोर दीपनगर बाजार निवासी मिथलेश राम का पुत्र आकाश कुमार है। दूसरे दिन भी किशोर नहीं मिल सका। किशोर अपने दोस्तों के साथ भारत माता की प्रतिमा विसर्जन करने गया था। उसी दौरान वह पंचाने नदी में डूब गया। पानी का तेज बहाव होने के कारण ग्रामीण किशोर को नहीं निकाल सके। घटना के बाद आक्रोशितों ने सड़क जामकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना देने के घंटों बाद भी पुलिस या प्रशासनिक अधिकारी किशोर की तलाश करने के लिए गोताखोरों को नहीं बुलाया।

डूबने से युवक की मौत 24 घंटे बाद मिली लाश
बिहाशरीफ| करायपरशुराय थाना अंतर्गत डियावां गांव के समीप शनिवार की शाम नदी में डूबकर युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक महादलित टोला निवासी सुरेश मांझी का 19 वर्षीय पुत्र हरेराम मांझी है। रविवार की सुबह युवक की लाश ग्रामीणों ने नदी से निकाला। परिजनों ने बताया कि शाम में युवक शौच के लिए घर से निकला था। जिसके बाद देर तक नहीं लौटा। परिवार के लोग उसकी खोजबीन कर रहे थे। उसी दौरान अगले दिन नदी से उसकी लाश मिली। थानाध्यक्ष अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिवार के हवाले कर दिया गया।

