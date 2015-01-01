पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Bihar sharif
  • The Candidates, Including The Minister, Kept The Account Of The Victory And Defeat, And If The Media Was Assured Of Victory, The Agents Reached The Media Gallery, The State's Condition

प्रदेश का हाल जाना:मंत्री सहित प्रत्याशी लगाते रहे हार-जीत का हिसाब-किताब, जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त हुए तो अभिकर्ता पहुंचे मीडिया गैलेरी, प्रदेश का हाल जाना

बिहारशरीफ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के दोनों मतगणना केन्द्र पर गिनती शुरू होने के शुरूआती दौर में जिले के मंत्री सहित प्रत्याशी जीत हार का हिसाब किताब में लगे दिखे। हर कोई पिछड़ने या आगे बढ़ने के आधार पर जीत का दावा कर रहा था। प्रत्याशी यह दावा भी कर रहे थे कि किस इलाके में उन्हें बढ़त मिलेगी और किस इलाके में पिछड़ सकते हैं। जैसे ही मतगणना अपनी अंतिम चरण में बढ़ा और लगभग जीत हार तय हो गया वैसे ही कार्यकर्ता भी जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त आने लगे। कई प्रत्याशियों के अभिकर्ता गिनती की देखरेख छोड़कर मीडिया सेंटर पूरे प्रदेश के चुनाव का हाल चाल लेने पहुंच गये। मतगणना केन्द्र पर मंत्री श्रवण कुमार बैठे रहे मंत्री श्रवण कुमार अपने समर्थकों के साथ मतगणना केन्द्र पर बैठे नजर आये। इस दौरान उनसे जो मिलने आता उन्हें मेहनत के लिए धन्यवाद दे रहे थे। कुछ भीड़ कमी तो वह वोटों के जोड़-घटाव का हिसाब लगाने में समर्थकों के साथ जुट गये। कहां कितना वोट मिला होगा। अन्य को कितना मिला और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को कितना मिला होगा इसका हिसाब-किताब लगा रहे थे। हर राउंड की गिनती के बाद बूथवार वोट की संख्या का आकलन करते दिखे।मतगणना के अंतिम दौर में परिणाम को लेकर सभी की उत्सुकता बढ़ी हुई थी। मतगणना को लेकर पार्टियों व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के बूथ मैनेजमेंट में लगे कार्यकर्ता भी जोड़ घटाव में जुटे थे। ये अपने प्रत्याशी के सामने वोट का हिसाब-किताब रख रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें