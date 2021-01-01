पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी:कोरोनावायरस के कारण पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर नहीं निकलेगी झांकी

गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज की खरीदारी करते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज की खरीदारी करते लोग।

जिले भर में आज गणतंत्र दिवस की धूम रहेगी और खुले आसमान में पूरे शान से देश की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा लहरायेगा। उत्सवी माहौल में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाने के लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गयी है। सरकारी कार्यालय से लेकर शिक्षण संस्थान तक सज-धजकर तैयार है। हालांकि कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल को देखते हुए सामूहिक कार्यक्रम नहीं किया जायेगा। कार्यक्रम स्थल पर कोरोना प्रोटोकाल का पालन होगा। मुख्य समारोह सोगरा उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में होगा जहां डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह झंडोत्तोलन कर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को सलामी देंगे। इस मौके पर एसपी हरि प्रसाथ एस सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहेंगे। कार्यक्रम में ज्यादा भीड़ न जुटे इसके लिए ई. कार्ड से आमंत्रण दिया गया है। इस बार कोरोना को लेकर विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों द्वारा विकास योजनाओं और जागरूकता से संबंधित निकाली जाने वाली आकर्षक झाकियां भी देखने को नहीं मिलेगी। हालांकि पुलिस, एनसीसी और स्कॉउट एंड गाइड के कैडेटों द्वारा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को सलामी देने के साथ-साथ आकर्षक परेड का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी संगठनों द्वारा समारोह पूर्वक गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गयी है।

प्रमुख कार्यक्रम
मुख्य समारोह, सोगरा उच्च विद्यालय परिसर- 9.00 बजे , कलेक्ट्रेट में- 9.45 बजे , जिला परिषद कार्यालय में- 10.00 बजे , जिला ग्रामीण विकास अभिकरण में- 10.10 बजे , बिहारशरीफ अनुमंडल कार्यालय में- 10.15 बजे , गृह रक्षा वाहिनी कार्यालय में- 10.25 बजे , नगर निगम परिसर में- 10.40 बजे , टाउन थाना परिसर में- 10.50 बजे , कारगिल पार्क में श्रद्धांजलि व माल्यार्पण- 11.10 बजे , पुलिस लाइन में- 11.25 बजे , रेड क्रास सोसायटी- 10.35

कई जगहों पर फहराया जाएगा झंडा, प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी
नया टोला मुसहरी उपरौरा- भुने मांझी
देवी सराय चौधरी टोला- रामा रजक
छोटी पहाड़ी- कपिल रजक
मोरारपुर भोला बाबा मंदिर- छोटन रविदास { खैराबाद- रामफल दास
इमादपुर- रामानंद दास
नईसराय अनु. जा. क्वार्टर- राजकुमार डोम { बैगनावाद- राधे चौधरी
गौरागढ़- अर्जुन रविदास
लोहगानी- उमेश चौधरी
चांदनी कलाली- महेश रविदास
सलेमपुर- मुनेश्वर रविदास
पासी टोला कोसुक- बाबू लाल चौधरी
संगतपर अमरपुर- प्रदीप मांझी
सकुनत कला- शिवालक रजक
आशा नगर मौलानगर- रामचन्द्र प्रसाद
अली नगर- ईश्वर रविदास
नूरसराय- अमीरचंद चौधरी
डाईया- ब्रह्मदेव रविदास
रविदास, चौधरी टोला- मंगल रविदास
रविदास टोला दिघी पर- लल्लू रविदास

महादलित टोलों में होगा झंडोत्तोलन : महादलित टोलों में झंडोत्तोलन के लिए पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गयी है। साथ ही झंडोत्तोलन करने वाले व्यक्ति का नाम भी तय कर दिया गया है। झंडोत्तोलन के समय प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारी द्वारा सरकार की महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी जायेगी।

