सख्ती:फसल अवशेष जलाने पर पूरा परिवार होगा योजना से वंचित

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोक लगाने की कवायद, योजना से वंचित करने के लिए जारी होगा लिंक, कृषि समन्वयक को देना होगा घोषणा पत्र

फसल अवशेष जलाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए विभाग द्वारा लगातार प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए कड़े कानून बनाए गए हैं। बावजूद इसके पराली जलाने की शिकायतें मिलती रहती हैं। अब पराली जलाने पर किसानों के साथ-साथ पूरे परिवार को भी कृषि विभाग की योजनाओं से वंचित किया जाएगा। पूर्व में सिर्फ रजिस्टर्ड किसानों को ही 3 साल के लिए योजनाओ से वंचित किया जा रहा था लेकिन अब विभाग ने नया गाइडलाइन लाईन जारी करते हुए परिवार को भी तीन साल तक योजना से वंचित करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन को लेकर लगातार किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। सरकार अनुदानित दर पर यंत्र भी दे रही है। लेकिन अभी भी किसान पराली जलाने से से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। पराली का प्रबंधन करने के बजाय खेतों में ही जला देते हैं। जिसके कारण पर्यावरण प्रदूषित होने के साथ-साथ खेत की उर्वरा क्षमता भी कम हो जाती है। इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए विभाग ने ठोस कदम उठाया है। अब कोई किसान फसल अवशेष जलाते पकड़े गए तो पुरे परिवार को कृषि विभाग की योजना से 3 साल के लिए डीबीटी पोर्टल के माध्यम से वंचित किया जाएगा।

जारी किया जाएगा लिंक
डीएओ ने बताया कि फसल अवशेष जलाने वाले किसानों व उनके परिवार को योजना से वंचित करने के लिए विभाग द्वारा लिंक जारी किया जाएगा। ताकि पराली जलाने के बाद किसानों को चिन्हित कर निबंधन रद्द करते हुए कार्रवाई की जा सके। इसके अलावे वैसे किसान जिनका निबंधन नहीं है उनपर भी नियम लागू किया जाएगा। किसानों को चिन्हित करने के लिए जारी किए गए लिंक पर नाम के पहले तीन अक्षर सर्च करने पर उस शब्द से जुड़े सभी किसान के नाम स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा। जिससे किसान को चिन्हित करने में आसानी होगी।

कृषि समन्वयक को देना होगा घोषणा पत्र : पराली जलाने से रोकने के लिए किसान के साथ-साथ कृषि समन्वयक के लिए भी गाइडलाइन लाईन जारी किया गया है। किसानों को चिन्हित करने के साथ-साथ घोषणा पत्र भी भरना हाेगा। घोषणा पत्र में जलाए गए फसल का नाम, खेत का रकबा भरने के साथ-साथ प्रमाणित करना होगा कि उक्त खेत में किसान द्वारा पराली को जलाया गया है। पूरी रिपोर्ट सबमिट करने के बाद लिंक को क्लिक करने के साथ ही किसान को एसएमएस के माध्यम से कार्रवाई की जानकारी चली जाएगी साथ ही डीएओ को भी अग्रसारित कर दिया जाएगा। डीएओ स्तर से आवेदन स्वीकृत करने के बाद स्वत: डीबीटी नोडल पदाधिकारी को सूचना चला जाएगा जहां से कार्रवाई की अंतिम प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

