पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि विभाग:रोटावेटर से प्रभावित हो रही खेत की उपज क्षमता

बिहारशरीफ12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वर्तमान समय में किसानों के लिए लागत के अनुसार उपज नहीं मिलना सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। इसके लिए कृषि विभाग द्वारा कई योजनाएं शुरू की गई है।

साथ ही समय-समय पर कृषि विशेषज्ञों द्वारा तकनीकी जानकारी भी दी जा रही है। लेकिन खेत जुताई की तकनीक पर किसी ध्यान नहीं जा रहा है। सहायक कृषि पदाधिकारी संजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि रोटावेटर से जुताई भी उत्पादन क्षमता को सीधा प्रभावित कर रहा है। रोटावेटर से जुताई करने पर लाभ के साथ-साथ कई प्रकार की समस्याएं भी होती है। रोटावेटर से मात्र 3 इंच तक ही जुताई हो पाता है। ऐसे में मिट्‌टी तो हल्का हो जाता है लेकिन इसके साथ ही नीचे का परत चिकना और कड़ा भी हो जाता है। जिसके कारण पाैधा को जहां से पोष्क तत्व मिलना चाहिए वहां तक जड़ पहुंचने में समस्या होती है। इससे फसल का प्रभावित होता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि फसल कटने के बाद प्रथम वार कल्टीवेटर से जुताई करनी चाहिए। इसके बाद संभव हो तो नौ-फार से जुताई करानी चाहिए ताकि अंदर तक नमी मिले और पौधा को भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में आवश्यक पोषक तत्व प्राप्त हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें