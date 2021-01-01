पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:जैविक कोरिडोर के तहत तीन समूहाें को सी-वन सर्टिफिकेट मिला, पे आईडी से किसानों को मिलेगी अनुदान की दूसरी किस्त

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि समन्वयकों व बीएओ के साथ बैठक में कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण, जैविक कोरिडोर योजना पर चर्चा

जैविक कॉरिडोर के तहत तीन समूहों को सी-वन सर्टिफिकेट मिल गया है। मंगलवार को आत्मा सभागार में कृषि समन्वयकों व बीएओ के साथ हुई समीक्षा बैठक में यह जानकारी दी गई। बैठक में कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण, जैविक कोरिडोर योजना पर विशेष रूप से चर्चा हुई। समीक्षा के दौरान जैविक कोरिडाेर योजना की स्थिति बेहतर बताई गई। बताया गया कि 28 समूह में से 3 समूह को सी-वन सर्टिफिकेट दे दिया गया है। जबकि 2 सर्टिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया में है। 840.5 एकड़ रकबा का डाटा ट्रेसनेट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। शेष समूह को भी एक माह के अंदर सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी करते हुए सी-वन सर्टिफिकेशन का काम पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण योजना के तहत आवेदन सत्यापन का कार्य काफी धीमा चल रहा है। कॉर्डिनेटर स्तर पर अभी भी 39 आवेदन लंबित है। जिसे शीघ्र सत्यापित का रिपोर्ट अपलोड करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीएओ विभु विद्यार्थी ने बताया कि 15 फरवरी तक यांत्रिकीकरण से सम्बंधित सभी आवेदनों को सत्यापित कर आवंटित राशि का भुगतान किसानों को करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

अब पे आईडी के माध्यम से होगा भुगतान
जैविक कोरिडोर के नोडल पदाधिकारी पुरूषोत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि अनुदान की राशि भुगतान पर अब ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं होगी। इसके लिए सभी समूह के किसानों का पे-आईडी बनाया जा रहा है। दूसरी किस्त की राशि अब सीधे ट्रेजरी से किसान के खाते पर ही भेज दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि 2649 किसानो के खाते पर 228.02 लाख रूपया अनुदान दिया जाएगा।

जिले में हैं 28 जैविक समूह
डीएओ ने बताया कि योजना का एक साल पूरा होने के बाद सर्टिफिकेशन का काम शुरू किया गया है। जैविक कोरिडोर के तहत 28 समूह का गठन किया गया है जिसमें 19 सहकारिता और 9 का एफपीओ के माध्यम से निबंधन कराया गया है। 3 समूह को सी-वन का सर्टिफिकेट मिल का है और 2 समूह को सी-वन सर्टिफिकेशन के लिए प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है।

