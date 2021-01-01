पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना पर चोट:आज 29 केन्द्रों पर 2868 लोगों काे लगेगा टीका दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों का होगा वैक्सीनेशन

बिहारशरीफ40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एकंगरसराय में 73,कतरीसराय में 95 व अन्य सत्रों पर 100 -100 लोगों का टीकाकरण
  • 4 हजार 234 का निबंधन, 50 साल या इससे ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को भी टीका लगाने की अनुमति

कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन का पहला चरण पूरा करने के सथ-साथ दूसरे चरण की भी तैयारी जोर-शोर से की जा रही है। पहले चरण में हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाने का काम 9 फरवरी तक हर हाल में पूरा कर लेना है। निर्धारित समय सीमा में काम पूरा हो इसके लिए सेशन साइट को भी बढ़ाया गया है। शनिवार को जिले के कुल 29 सेशन साइट पर टीकाकरण किया जाना है। जिसके लिए 2868 लाभार्थियों का सेशन प्लान तैयार कर पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। विभाग के मुताबिक देर शाम तक सभी लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीनेशन से सम्बंधित मैसेज भी चला जाएगा। कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन के नोडल पदाधिकारी सह डीआईओ डॉ. अरूण कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि हेल्थ वर्करों का टीकाकरण का कार्य जल्द से जल्द समाप्त करने के लिए सेशन साइट को बढ़ा दिया गया है। साथ ही 50 साल या इससे ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को भी टीका लगाने की अनुमति दे दी गई है। हालांकि लोग इसमें रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं।

5 दिनों में 54 प्रतिशत ही टीकाकारण
उन्होंने बताया कि बीते 5 दिनों के टीकाकरण अभियान में मात्र 54 प्रतिशत ही टीकाकरण हो पाया है। जबकि लगातार दो सत्र तक टीका नहीं लेने के कारण कई लोगो का नाम भी पोर्टल पर से हट गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैक्सीन लेने में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं है। इसलिए डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। लोगों को लगातार इसके जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। लोगों को बताया जा रहा है कि टीकाकरण कितना जरूरी है।

3620 लोगों ने लिया टीका
डीआईओ ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 14 हजार 729 लोगों को टीका लगाया जाना है। जिसमें पांच दिनों तक चले इस अभियान के दौरान विभिन्न जगहों पर चलाए गए सत्र में 3620 हेल्थ वर्करों ने टीका लिया है। पहले चरण को समाप्त करने के साथ-साथ दूसरे चरण की भी तैयार चल रही है। दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को टीका दिया जाना है।

टीकाकरण की तैयारी है पूरी
डीआईओ ने बताया कि शनिवार को होने वाले वैक्सिनेशन के लिए 29 सेशन साइट का प्लान तैयार किया गया है। इन सेशन साइट पर टीकाकरण के लिए कुल 2868 लाभार्थियों की सूची तैयार की गई है। एकंगरसराय में 73, कतरीसराय में 95 लोगों को तो अन्य सभी सेंटरों पर 100-100 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाया जाएगा।

कहां कितना लक्ष्य, कितनों को लगी वैक्सीन
प्रखंड सरकारी निजी कुल टीकाकरण
हरनौत- 488 24 512 410
अस्थावां- 660 111 771 320
बेन- 387 11 398 40
बिहारशरीफ- 1631 1681 3312 310
बिंद- 244 25 269 00
चंडी- 637 33 670 420
एकंगरसराय- 644 25 669 00
गिरियक- 2026 09 2035 680
हिलसा- 694 56 750 00
इसलामपुर- 811 41 852 290
करायपरसुराय 335 34 369 60
कतरीसराय- 79 16 95 00
नगरनौसा- 400 78 478 00
नूरसराय- 680 72 752 410
परवलपुर- 295 13 308 00
रहुई- 574 32 606 00
राजगीर- 503 118 621 310
सरमेरा- 354 06 360 240
सिलाव- 547 28 575 60
थरथरी- 304 23 327 70

डीएम ने सूची उपलब्ध कराने का दिया निर्देश
दूसरे चरण के टीकाकरण के लिए सभी फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों की सूची तैयार कर पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने का निर्देश संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को दे दी गई है। डीएम योगेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि हेल्थ वर्करों के लिए चल रहे पहले चरण का टीकाकरण अभियान अब समाप्ति की ओर है। साथ ही फ्रंट लाईन वर्करों की भी सूची तैयार की जा रही है। ताकि विभागीय आदेश मिलने के बाद प्रक्रिया पूरी करने में अनावश्यक विलंब न हो। इसके लिए संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को अपने-अपने कार्यालय में कार्यरत अधिकारियों व कर्मियों की सूची तैयार कर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने का निर्देश दे दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser