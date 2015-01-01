पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:दो मोबाइल झपट्‌टामार और गोली मारने का एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बिहारशरीफ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीसी में जानकारी देते दीपनगर थाना प्रभारी
  • पुलिस को सफलता राहगीरों के प्रयास से झपट्‌टामार धराया

दीपनगर थाना पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दो मोबाइल झपट्‌टामार व एक गोली मारने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। झपट्‌टामारों की गिरफ्तारी, राहगीरों के प्रयास से हुई। पकड़ा गया बदमाश नगर थाना क्षेत्र के नयाटोला के टिल्ला निवासी सज्जाद खान का पुत्र मिस्टर खान और अलीनगर निवासी डोमन रविदास का पुत्र धीरज कुमार है। दोनों बदमाश हाइवे पर मोबाइल की झपट्‌टामारी करता था। इनका एक सहयोगी फरार है। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। इसी तरह गोली मारने के आरोपी मंडाछ निवासी उमेश यादव के पुत्र रौशन कुमार उर्फ इंसान डॉन को उसके घर से पकड़ा गया। बदमाश ने 16 जुलाई को गांव के एक दोस्त को गोली मारी थी। थानाध्यक्ष मो. मुश्ताक अहमद ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस में बताया कि चोरा बगीचा स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप से बिजवनपर निवासी अमित कुमार का मोबाइल झपट्ट तीन बदमाश बाइक से फरार हो रहा था। जिसके बाद कुछ स्थानीय लोग चार पहिया वाहन से बदमाश को खदेड़ने लगे। उसी दौरान बदमाशों की बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। जहां से दो बदमाश फरार हो गया। जबकि, एक बदमाश को नागरिकों ने पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने बदमाश से पूछताछ के आधार पर उसके एक साथी को छीने मोबाइल के साथ पकड़ लिया। अन्य फरार की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। मंडाछ गांव से गोली मारने के आरोपी को गुप्त सूचना पर पकड़ा गया। बदमाश ने 16 जुलाई को आपसी विवाद में गांव के दोस्त नीतीश कुमार को गोली मारकर जख्मी कर दिया था। घटना के बाद से बदमाश फरार चल रहा था। गिरफ्तार तीनों बदमाशों को न्यायालय के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। दीपनगर और लहेरी थाना पुलिस मोबाइल लूट केस में पूर्व में भी इंसान डॉन को जेल भेज चुकी है।

