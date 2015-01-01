पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:12 जानलेवा बीमारियों से बचाता है टीकाकरण

बिहारशरीफ3 घंटे पहले
  • आज मनेगा विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस, संक्रामक रोगों से लड़ने के लिए बच्चों को लगाएं टीका
  • हर वर्ष दस नवंबर को दुनियाभर में मनाया जाता है दिवस, डब्ल्यूएचओ के अनुसार 1.85 करोड़ बच्चे वंचित

आज विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस मनाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण का सीधा संबंध रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता से होता है। शिशु को प्रतिरक्षित या संक्रामक रोगों के प्रतिरोधी क्षमता को विकसित करने के लिए टीकाकरण किया जाता है। जो बच्चों को 12 जानलेवा बीमारियों से बचाता है। टीकाकरण से होने वाले फायदों की जानकारी देने और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए हर वर्ष 10 नवंबर को विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस का आयोजन किया जाता है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार हर वर्ष पूरी दुनियां में 1.85 करोड़ बच्चे टीकाकरण से वंचित रह जाते हैं।जिसके कारण इन वंचित बच्चों में प्रतिरक्षित बच्चों की तुलना में रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम जाती है। बच्चों में सही समय से टीकाकरण जरूरी है।

टीका से बढ़ती या रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता
जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण स्वस्थ एवं सुपोषित जीवन की शुरुआत है। टीका के जरिए बच्चों को संक्रामक रोगों से सुरक्षित किया जाता है। इससे बच्चे में रोग प्रतोरोधक क्षमता का विकास होता है। टीकाकरण के कारण बच्चे में रोगों के संक्रमण में भी बचाव होता है।

कोरोना नियमों का करें पालन
कोरोना संक्रमण काल मे टीकाकरण के समय कोविड गाइडलाइन के अनुसार व्यवहार कर संक्रमण के खतरे से बचा जा सकता है। टीकाकरण के लिए जाते समय मास्क का उपयोग, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन और स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखें।

आरोग्य दिवस पर सप्ताह में दो दिन टीकाकरण
डॉ. सिंह ने बताया जिले में सभी आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर सप्ताह में दो दिन बुधवार और शुक्रवार को आरोग्य दिवस यानि ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य, स्वच्छता एवं पोषण दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस दौरान 5 साल तक के बच्चों को नियमित टीकाकरण सारणी के अनुसार टीका लगाया जाता है। आशा, आंगनबाड़ी एवं एएनएम का आरोग्य दिवस के संचालन में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान हैं। जिले के सभी आशा एवं एएनएम को टीकाकरण को लेकर नियमित उन्मुखीकरण भी किया जाता है। गृह आधारित नवजात देखभाल कार्यक्रम के तहत आशाएं नियमित गृह भ्रमण करती हैं। वह नवजातों की देखभाल के साथ उनके परिजनों को टीकाकरण के विषय में भी जागरूक करती हैं।

जिले में टीकाकरण की स्थिति : राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार 12 से 23 महीने तक के ऐसे बच्चे जिन्हें बीसीजी, मीजल्स, पोलियो और डीपीटी की तीनों खुराक मिलती है। इस टीकाकरण का प्रतिशत 65.2 है। वहीं 12 से 23 महीने के 94.5 प्रतिशत बच्चों को बीसीजी के टीके पड़ते हैं। केवल 1.1 प्रतिशत बच्चों ने प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में टीका लगवाया है और 98.9 प्रतिशत बच्चे टीकाकरण के लिए पब्लिक हेल्थ फैसिलिटी का उपयोग करते हैं।

