कोरोना संक्रमण:15 काेराेना मरीज स्वस्थ हुए, नाै पॉजिटिव मिले

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उतार- चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा मंगलवार को जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के नाै नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 15 संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे चुके।

जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6689 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6572 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 72 संक्रमितों का इलाज विभिन्न अस्पतालों के अलावा होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व अधिकतर संक्रमितों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। ठंड को देखते हुए लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ नाै नए मरीज मिले हैं जबकि 15 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 72 रह गई है, जिसमें से तीन का इलाज एनएमसीएच, जमुहार में चल रहा है। जबकि 69 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। अबतक 410509 सैंपल संग्रहित किए गए।

