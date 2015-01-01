पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाड़ियां जब्त:कार्रवाई शुरू, बालू से लदीं 30 गाड़ियां जब्त

बिक्रमगंज सदर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काफी दिनों बाद बालू के अवैध खनन के सवाल पर प्रशासनिक हनक दिखी। भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद ओवर लोड बालू की ढुलाई पर प्रशासन हरकत में आया और बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक को पकड़ा। बिक्रमगंज थाना क्षेत्र के विभिन्न जगहों से बालू लदा अोवर लोड 12 ट्रैक्टर और एक ट्रक को पकड़ा गया। बालू लदे ओवरलोड ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक को अभियान चलाकर के पकड़ा गया। प्रखंड में खनन के काम देखने वाले अंचलाधिकारी आलोक चन्द्र रंजन एव दारोगा अजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में बिक्रमगंज के कई जगहों से ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक को जब्त किया गया। बिक्रमगंज थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि बिक्रमगंज के धनागाई , नासरीगंज रोड ,आरा रोड से सीओ के नेतृत्व में जांच अभियान चला।

भास्कर इम्पैक्ट: नासरीगंज में 15 ओवरलोड बालू लदे वाहनों को प्रशासन ने जब्त किया

बंद होंगे अवैध बालू घाट: नासरीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के डेहरी बिक्रमगंज रोड अमियावर एवं पडूरी एसएच पर 15 ओवरलोड बालू वाहनों को प्रशासन ने जब्त किया। वही सीओ श्याम सुंदर राय ने बताया कि 14 ओवर लोड बालू ट्रक एवं एक अवैध गिट्टी लदे ट्रक को जब्त कर कार्रवाई करने के लिए परिवहन विभाग को दे दिया गया है। सीओ ने बताया ने कि ओवरलोड बालू वाहनों और अवैध बालू घाटों पर लगातार कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। खनन सहनिदेशक के अवैध घाटों को शीघ्र चिन्हित करने के पश्चात इन बालू घाटों को बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

बालू मंडी में छापेमारी में दो बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर पकड़े गए, बाकी भाग गए

सासाराम| शहर के रेलवे स्टेडियम के सामने मंगलवार अहले सुबह खनन विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया, जिससे स्थानीय बालू मंडी में हड़कंप मच गया। बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर के चालकों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों व पुलिस बल के जवानों को देखकर अपनी अपनी गाड़ी लेकर भागने लगे। हालांकि मौके पर पुलिस के जवानों ने दो बालू लदे ट्रैक्टरों को पकड़ने में सफल हो गए। लेकिन बालू माफियाओं के इशारों पर बालू मंडी एवं सड़क किनारे बालू लोड कर खड़े सभी ट्रैक्टरों के चालक एक-एक कर गाड़ियो को वहां से लेकर भागने में सफल भी हो गए। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए सहायक खनन पदाधिकारी विकास कुमार ने बताया कि रोक के बावजूद बालू मंडी में ट्रैक्टर से अवैध तरीके से बालू की सप्लाई धड़ल्ले से जारी है। जिसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद विभागीय कार्रवाई की गई। हालांकि प्रशासनिक टीम द्वारा इस तरह का छापेमारी अनवरत जारी रहेगा। अवैध रूप से बालू लोड करनेवालों पर कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें