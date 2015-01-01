पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ हैं धंधेबाज:सोनडीला पर बनती है शराब, भौगोलिक स्थिति के चलते नहीं पकड़े जा रहे धंधेबाज

बिक्रमगंज2 दिन पहले
  • छापेमारी करने पहुंचने वाली पुलिस कई बार हो चुकी है हमले की शिकार

सोन नदी के डीला के किनारे झाड़ियों में कई जगहों पर देशी शराब के कारोबार वर्षों से होते रहे हैं। नदी में चारों तरफ जब पानी हो जाता है तो यह पानी ही शराब कारोबारी के लिए सुरक्षित दीवार का काम करता है। वैसे तो पुलिस जल्दी यहां पहुंचती नहीं, लेकिन गलती से आ जाये तो शराब कारोबारी दूर से ही देख लेते हैं और चकमा देकर फरार हो जाते हैं। भास्कर टीम डील पर पहुंची तो दो जगहों पर भट्टियों पर शराब बनाए जा रहे थे।

यहां कोई ब्यक्ति तो नहीं दिखा नजदीक पहुंचने पर तीन लोग अचानक सामने आ गए। हम से पूछताछ करने के बाद जब वह संतुष्ट हो गए तो स्थिर हुए। तस्बीर लेने की कोशिश पर सख्त दिखे। कारोबारी हमलावर रुख में थे। ऐसी घटना इस क्षेत्र में पहले हो चुके हैं। हलात के नजाकत को समझ खुद को वहां से किसी तरह निकलने में ही समझदारी दिखाई।

महादलित बस्ती में भी बनती है देशी शराब: बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल के आधा दर्जन महादलित बस्ती की जानकारी ली गई। जहां देशी जवा महुआ के शराब तैयार कर बेची जा रही है पर पुलिस को रेड करने में हांथ पांव फूलने लगते हैं। पुलिस और उत्पाद विभाग भय के कारण इनके बस्ती में नहीं पहुंचती कारण की वह हमलावर की स्थिति में आ जाते हैं।

पूर्व में कराकाट के चिकसिल बाल और मोहनपुर में कारोबारियों ने पुलिस पर हमला कर उनकी गाड़ियों को छतिग्रस्त करने के साथ ही पुलिसकर्मियों को भी बुरी तरह से जख्मी कर दिए थे। कराकाट थाना क्षेत्र में ही शराब कारोबारियों ने पुलिस पर हमला कर जीप को फूंक दिया था। थाने में घूंस के जान बचाना पड़ा था।

2017 में सोन डील से शराब पीकर लौटे 5 लोगों के हुई थी मौत, तब प्रशासन ने की थी सख्ती

27 अक्टूबर 2017 को कच्छवा थाना क्षेत्र के दनवार गांव में जहरीली शराब पीने से 5 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। मृतकों में कमलेश सिंह,धनजी सिंह, उदय सिंह, हरिहर सिंह सहित एक अन्य शामिल थे। उनमें कई सोन के डील किनारे से ही शराब पीकर लौटे थे। इस घटना की गूंज विधानसभा में भी गूंजी काफी दिनों तक प्रदेश के गलियारों में चर्चा होता रहा कारोबारियो पर करवाई भी हुई पर फिर धीरे-धीरे स्थिति सामान्य हो गई।

इधर हाल के दिनों में फिर जब सरकार सख्त हुई है तो प्रशासन भी शराब धंधेबाज पर नकेल कसना शुरु कर दिया है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के कराकाट, संझौली, राजपुर, दिनारा, दावथ, सूर्यपुरा, नासरीगंज प्रखंड में पुलिस शराब कारोबारियों के विरुद्ध अभियान चलाकर रेड कर रही है। इसमें पुलिस को कुछ हद तक सफलता भी मिल रही है।

सोन नदी के नासारीगंज से लेकर कच्छवां तक कई जगहों पर शराब का कारोबार

सोन नदी के नासरीगंज से लेकर कच्छवा तक अलग अलग जगहों पर शराब के कारोबार हो रहे हैं। एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह ने सभी थानाध्यक्ष के साथ बैठक कर शराब धंधेबाज पर नकेल कसने की चेतावनी दी है। उन्होनें साफ तौर पर कहा है कि जिस थाना क्षेत्र से भी कारोबार की खबर मिल रहा है वहा पुलिस तत्काल करवाई करें नहीं तो उस क्षेत्र के थानाध्यक्ष पर न्याय संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर एसपी के फरमान के बाद थानाध्यक्ष तो सख्त हो ही गए हैं। जो धंधेबाज साल की विदाई और नए साल का जश्न के लिए शराब स्टोर करने में लगे हुए थे उन शराब धंधेबाजों में भी हड़कम्प मच गया है।

चुनाव के पूर्व हुई थी व्यापक छापेमारी

इसी वर्ष संपन्न हुए बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान सोन डीला पर प्रशासन ने व्यापक अभियान चला कर छापेमारी कराई थी। इसमें चुनाव संपन्न कराने आए केंद्रीय बल के जवानों ने भी हिस्सा लिया था। हालांकि इस तरह के अभियान लगातार चले तभी सोन डीला से शराब के अवैध धंधे का सफाया हो सकता है। भौगोलिक स्थिति की वजह से शराब के धंधेबाजों को फायदा मिलता है।

