महापर्व छठ हुआ पूर्ण:उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ हुआ पूर्ण

बिक्रमगंज
  • बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय स्थित काशी घाट, नंद वाटिका धारुपुर, धनगाई, सूर्यमंदिर घाट सहित अन्य कई जगहों पर व्रतियों ने की पूजा

प्राकृतिक, लोकआस्था, सामाजिक समरसता, साधना, आराधना और सूर्योपासना का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ का अनुष्ठान बुधवार को नहाय-खाय से शुरू होने के साथ ही शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ संपन्न हो गया। शुक्रवार को शाम व्रतियों ने नदी, आहर, तलाब, अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य दी।उसके बाद शनिवार को सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य भगवान व छठी मैया को अर्घ्य दे शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व संपन्न हो गया। बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय स्थित काशी घाट, नन्द वाटिका धारुपुर, धनगाई, सूर्यमन्दिर घाट, सहित अन्य कई जगहों पर व्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दी।
किसी भी तरह के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं
कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए अनुमंडल प्रशासन ने दो मीटर की दूरी और मास्क पहनने की एडवाइजरी जारी किया था। जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप छठ पूजा समिति द्वारा किसी भी तरह के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नही किया गया था। हालांकि कही कही प्रशासन का निर्देश के बाद भी छठ घाट पर कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सरकार के गाइडलाइन के पालन नही किए जा रहा था देर रात तक एसडीएम विजयंत दल बल के साथ छठ घाटों पर स्थिति का जायजा लेते रहे। छठ घाट पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा व्रतियों व आमजनों के लिए चाय व पानी की व्यवस्था किया गया था।

छठ घाट पर युवा वर्ग के उत्साह देखते बनता था शाम में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य व फिर उदीयमान सूर्य के दर्शन को व्रतियों के साथ साथ आम लोग भी जुटे हुए थे युवक युवतियों द्वारा सेल्फी लेने का सिलसिला भी खूब चला। नन्द वाटिका स्थित पार्क में नटराज व फूल पौधे व पार्क के अन्य जगहों पर सेल्फी के लुत्फ उठाते रहे। बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के संझौली, कराकाट, राजपुर, दावथ, दिनारा, सूर्यपुरा, नासरीगंज, प्रखंड के गांवों में भी धूमधाम से शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से छठ पर्व का समापन हो गया।

मंदिर व छठिया पोखरा के घाट हुए सेनेटाइज

सूर्य उपासना का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान डाल छठ व्रत शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही संपन्न हुआ। वही दावथ व सूर्यपुरा के विभिन्न स्थानों पर कोरोना पर भारी दिखा यह महापर्व छठ व्रत। पर्व को लेकर सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित राजा साहब के छटिया पोखरा बड़ा तालाब के सूर्य मंदिर छठ घाट के साथ खरोज, नारायणपुर, गोशालडीह, कल्याणी सहित दर्जनों छठ घाटों पर छठ पूजा के संध्या अर्घ्य के लिए विभिन्न पूजा समिति के द्वारा घाटों की साफ-सफाई के साथ ही तलाब के पानी की सफाई के लिए, ब्लीचिंग पाऊडर, चूना का छिड़काव किया गया। जबकि प्रशासन द्वारा कोरोना गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार सूर्यपुरा छठ पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष विजय सिंह ने सूर्य मंदिर के साथ ही छठिया पोखरा के सभी घाटों के चारों तरफ सेनेटाइज किया। बीडीओ पवन कुमार ठाकुर, सीओ अनिल प्रसाद सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष सुधीर कुमार सिंह के साथ ही प्रखंड के पूर्व व वर्तमान सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी समिति के सदस्यों को साधुवाद दिया।

कई जगहों पर व्रतियों के बीच प्रसाद का किया गया वितरण

संझौली प्रखंड के करमैनी गांव निवासी समाजसेवी मनीष कुमार पटेल ने छठ पूजा के घाट पर व्रतियों के बीच प्रसाद का वितरण किया। इस क्रम में संझौली शिव सरोवर तालाब, और करमैनी गांव में दर्जनों घाटों पर व्रतियों के बीच फल, नारियल ,सूप तथा अन्य पूजा सामग्री के साथ पौधा का वितरण किया। मनीष कुमार पटेल ने कई वर्षों से इस कार्य मे लगे हुए हैं। उन्होंने पूजा की महत्त्ता के साथ प्रकृति में हरियाली बनाए रखने की सलाह दी। कहा कि हिन्दुओं का महापर्व छठ है। इस पर्व के करने से घरों में सुख शांति कायम होती है। दावथ दिनारा नगर पंचायत कोआथ सहित सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बड़ा तलाब सूर्यमंदिर के पास गुरुवार को छठ पर्व के मौके पर छठ व्रतियों के बीच कोआथ नगर पंचायत के मुख्यपार्षद धर्मेंद्र चौधरी ने छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया। पूजा सामग्री वितरण की शुरुआत सीओ अनिल प्रसाद सिंह, छठ पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष विजय सिंह, विश्वनाथ प्रसाद , उपसरपंच अभय सिन्हा ने किया। मौके पर शिक्षक धनेश्वर प्रसाद, अखिलेश थे।

