पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना से बचने के लिए भीड़भाड़ से बचें, घर से निकलें तो मास्क पहनकर

बिक्रमगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नवंबर फेस्टिवल का माह है अभी लोकतंत्र के महापर्व विधानसभा चुनाव से लोग निपटे है कि धनतेरस, दीपावली, छठ, गोधन, चित्रगुप्त पूजा, आने वाला है भीड़भाड़ होना लाजिमी है। साथ ही सर्दी भी दस्तक देने लगा है। ऐसे में लोगो को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए दो मीटर की दूरी व मास्क पहनना चाहिए। केंद्र सरकार ने अपनी गाइडलाइन में भी लोगो को दो मीटर की दूरी के साथ घर से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क पहनना जरुरी बताया है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में भीड़भाड़ से बचने के साथ ही घर से जब भी बाहर निकले तो मास्क पहनकर अनलॉक में सभी दुकान खुल चुके हैं।

ग्राहक भी धीरे-धीरे दुकानों पर उमड़ने लगा है। डीएम पंकज दीक्षित ने शहर के सभी दुकानदारों को कोरोना जांच के बाद ही दुकान लगाने के निर्देश दिया है, लेकिन इसका पालन दुकानदारों द्वारा नहीं किया जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते खतरा व लॉकडाउन के बाद लोगों के ब्यवसाय, निजी स्कूल, कोचिंग संस्थान, व शहर बाजारों में किराए के मकानों रहकर बच्चों के पढ़ाने लिखाने के रहने वाले लोगो को आर्थिक रुप से कमजोर कर दिया है।

आलम यह है कि अब लोग किराए के मकान व शहर बाजार को छोड़ गांव के पुस्तैनी घरों पहुंचने लगे हैं छोटे छोटे निजी स्कूल, कोचिंग संस्थान के बेंच कुर्सी सड़ने लगे हैं कई संचालकों ने कौड़ियों के भाव मे बेच शहर के धूलभरी मुहल्ला से निकल गांव के घरों में पुनः आशियाना बना लिया है। अब उन्हें गांव भाने लगा है। पीपल के छांव के नीचे दिन में बैठ शुद्ध हवा से आनन्दित हो रहे हैं। हलांकि उनकी बजट गड़बड़ा गया है। सबसे ज्यादा हालत खराब उनकी है जो निजी स्कूल, कोचिंग संस्थान, दुकानों पर रहकर उससे मिलने वाले चंद रुपयों से अपने परिजनों के जीविकोपार्जन करते हैं। केबल ऑपरेटर गुप्तेश्वर प्रसाद कहते हैं कि अभी जितने घरों में केबल के पॉइंट दिया था। उसमें से दो सौ घरों में जब महीने के पैसे कलेक्शन के दौरान पता चला कि वह लोग किराए के घर को खाली कर गांव चले गए। किराए के घर खाली कर गांव जाने वाले में वैसे लोग भी शामिल हैं जो अपने बच्चों को पढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से गांव घर छोड़ शहर में चले गए थे।

रंजीत कुमार बिक्रमगंज के एक निजी स्कूल में शिक्षक थे। मार्च में स्कूल बंद होने के बाद इस उम्मीद में मई तक रहा कि लॉकडाउन के बाद स्कूल संचालित होंगे। बच्चे पठन पाठन करेंगे पर लगातार लॉकडाउन बढ़ते गया तो डेरा खाली कर गांव लौट आए। इसी तरह सुरहुरिया के विजय राय कहते हैं कि किराए देने में दिक्कत हो रहा है यदि 2-4 दिनों मेंं स्कूल नहीं खुलेंगे तो गांव लौट आएंगे। किराए के साथ साथ अन्य खर्च गिर रहा है। काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता है। केबल ऑपरेटर व कर्मी के आंकड़ों पर विश्वास किया जाता है तो बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय पर ही दो सौ घर खाली हो चुके है। छोटे बाजारों पर भी घर खाली कर लग गांव की तरफ कूच कर गए हैं।
15 मामलों के साथ 6233 पहुंची संक्रमितों की संख्या
सासाराम/बिक्रमगंज|स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए कोरोना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार गुरूवार को 15 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। जिसके बाद जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6233 हो गई है। जबकि संक्रमितों में से 14 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने के बाद कोरोना को मात देने वाले लोगों का आंकड़ा 6083 हो चुका है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आए 41 लोगों ने अपनी जान गवां दी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में कुल सक्रिय संक्रमितों की संख्या 109 है। उन्होंने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के15 नए मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि 14 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। 109 सक्रिय मरीजों में से 06 का इलाज विभिन्न कोविड सेंटरों में चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें