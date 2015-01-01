पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिज्लट:एनडीए और महागठबंधन दोनों कह रहे- सातों की सातों सीटें हमारी

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • महागठबंधन सरकार बननी तय है-राजद

मीडिया में चल रहे एग्जिट पोल से स्पष्ट हो गया है कि महागठबंधन की सरकार बननी तय है। ऐसे में राजद के कार्यकर्ताओं में काफी उत्साह है। मंगलवार को मतगणना होना है। इसको ले पार्टी मुख्यालय से कुछ निर्देश मिले है। जिसमें सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को संयमता के साथ जीत का जश्न मनाने, जीत के बाद जुलूस नहीं निकालना है, आतिशबाजी से परहेज रहेगा। शांति और सौहार्द के लिए जिले के सभी राजद के पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं निर्देशित कर दिया गया है।
-गिरिजा प्रसाद चौधरी, राजद जिलाध्यक्ष

कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर- कांग्रेस

जिले के सभी सातों सीटों पर महागठबंधन उम्मीदवार जीत हागी। इसके संकेत पूर्वानुमान के तहत मिल चुके है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस सहित महागठबंधन के घटक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर है। मतगणना के परिणाम आने के बाद चुनाव आयोग के गाइड लाईन अनुरूप जश्न मनेगा। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दिए गए है। पार्टी या गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी की जीत के बाद जुलूस नहीं निकालना है। कार्यकर्ताओं को विधि व्यवस्था का ध्यान रखना है।
-संतोष कुमार मिश्र, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

एग्जिट पोल को मानना नासमझी- जेडीयू

जिले के सातों विधानसभा सीटों पर एनडीए के प्रत्याशियों की जीत सुनिश्चित है। मीडिया में दिखाए जा रहे एग्जिट पोल केवल पूर्वानुमान है जिसपर विश्वास करना नासमझी है। एग्जिट पोल कई बार ग़लत साबित हुए है। मंगलवार को मतगणना के बाद सारी अटकलों पर विराम लग जाएगा। बिहार में एक बार फिर लोगों ने विकास पर वोट किया है। इस बार भी नीतीश कुमार ही प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री होंगे। इसमें कोई शक नहीं है। बिहार की जनता ने उनके पक्ष में निर्णय दे दिया है।
-अरूण देवी, जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष

एनडीए सरकार बनने जा रही है- भाजपा

एक बार फिर एनडीए की सरकार बनने जा रही है। रोहतास जिले के ज्यादातर सीटों पर एनडीए के प्रत्याशी जीत रहे है। ऐसे में पार्टी तथा गठबंधन के दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह है। इस बार एनडीए ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज करने वाली है। इस लिए जश्न भी ऐतिहासिक होगा। मतगणना परिणामों के बाद आपसी सौहार्द बनी रहे इसपर विशेष ध्यान देने के लिए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। उन्हें आचार-संहिता का ध्यान रखने को कहा गया है।
-सुशील कुमार चंद्रवंशी, जिलाध्यक्ष भाजपा

