पुलिसकर्मियों में झड़प:बस हटाने को ले बस चालक व पुलिसकर्मियों में झड़प

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
सड़क जाम हटाने गए पुलिस कर्मियों और बस चालक व उसके सहयोगियों के बीच झड़प में बस चालक और दरोगा समेत तीन पुलिस कर्मी जख्मी हो गए। यह घटना मंगलवार को तेंदुनी चौक पर हुई। पुलिसकर्मियों ने बताया कि पुलिस संबंधित बस के चालक और उसके सहयोगियों की पहचान कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रयासरत है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि तेंदुनी चौक के समीप डेहरी रोड से आयी महुली बस खड़ी हो गयी। पुलिस ने चालक से बस आगे बढ़ाने को कहा , लेकिन चालक ने बस प्रस्थान का समय छूट जाने की बात कहते हुए बस आगे की ओर नहीं बढ़ाया। इसी बीच किसी पुलिस वाले ने डंडा चला दिया जिससे बस चालक के सिर में चोट लग गयी व फट गया।

चालक को लहूलुहान देख खलासी और स्टैंड से जुड़े लोगों ने पुलिस पर भी हल्ला बोल दिया। इसमें दरोगा अजय कुमार और दो पुलिसकर्मी को चोट आई। इस घटना के समय शहर के मुख्य चौक पर कुछ देर के लिए अफरा तफरी का माहौल हो गया। दरोगा अजय कुमार ने बताया कि बस ड्राइवर ने आगे नहीं बढ़ाया तो वे ड्राइवर को नीचे खिंचे इसी बीच खलासी ने पत्थर या ईंट चला दिया। इसके बाद स्टैंड से आये कुछ एजेंटों ने भी पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया जिसमें तीन पुलिस कर्मी जख्मी हो गए। घटना के बाद तेंदुनी चौक पर अतिरिक्त बल की भी तैनाती दिखी। थानाध्यक्ष से कई बार संपर्क के प्रयास के बाद भी संपर्क नहीं हुआइस संबंध में पुलिसकर्मियों ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि पुलिस बस चालक और उसके सहयोगियों को गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रयास कर रही है।

