दुर्घटना:बिक्रमगंज-दिनारा रोड पर नोनहर में क्रूजर ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, युवक की माैत

बिक्रमगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • धनगाई-बलुआही यात्री शेड जिस जगह बना है वहां से नहीं नजर आता आगे का रास्ता, वहीं हुआ हादसा

दूसरे सवार की बच गई जान, मृतक नोनहर का
बिक्रमगंज-दिनारा मुख्य मार्ग पर धनगाई-बलुआही नोनहर यात्री शेड के समीप सोमवार को देर शाम एक तेज रफ्तार क्रूजर ने एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक सवार बिट्टू पटेल व शिवांशु श्रीवास्तव दोनों घायल हो गये। जिसमे से नोनहर गांव निवासी संजय चौधरी का 20 वर्षीय पुत्र बिट्टू पटेल बुरी तरह घायल हो गया जख्मियों को आस-पास के ग्रामीणों ने एक इलाज के लिए एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां प्रारंभिक इलाज करने के बाद उसकी हालत गंभीर देखते हुए डॉक्टर ने उसे बनारस रेफर कर दिया। जहां उसकी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई यह घटना शाम 4 बजे की बताई जाती है मृतक बिट्टू की बॉडी देर रात करीब 10 बजे नोनहर गांव में आते ही कोहराम मच गया। घटना की खबर मिलते ही उसे देखने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में ग्रामीण उमड़ पड़े। वहीं घायल शिवांशु को गंभीर चोटें नहीं आई है पर वह भय से भयाक्रांत है। बिट्टू को गंभीर अवस्था मे बनारस रेफर किया गया,जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।

मलियाबाग में भी हादसा: वैन ने साइकिल सवारों को मारी टक्कर, दावथ में ट्रैक्टर पलटने से ड्राइवर की मौत

खतरनाक बन चुका है यह अंधा मोड़, इसके पूर्व भी कई बार यहां हो चुकी हैं दुर्घटनाएं

बिक्रमगंज-दिनारा मुख्य मार्ग पर धनगाई गांव के पास इससे पहले भी कई बार सड़क हादसा हो चुका है। बार बार घटना होने के बाद भी वहां परिवहन विभाग द्वारा न तो संकेतक बोर्ड लगाए गए है और न ही स्पीड स्लो करने के लिए ब्रेकर ही दिए गए है। मृतक दो भाई था घटना के बाद गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा पसर गया है। वही रिश्तेदारों और संबंधियों का मातमपुर्सी के लिए आने जाने का सिलसिला जारी है। वही दूसरी तरफ मंगलवार को शहर के असकामनी मंदिर के समीप पूजा करने आए परिवार स्कॉर्पियो में बच्चा को छोड़कर मंदिर चले गए। इसी दौरान खेल खेल में बच्चे ने स्कॉर्पियो चालू कर दिया झटका से स्कार्पियो ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दीवाल में टक्कर मार पलट गई। संयोग ठीक था कि किसी व्यक्ति में टक्कर नही हुआ और एक बड़ा घटना होने से बच गया। यह हादसे का स्पॉट बन चुका है।

हादसे में पिता की हुई मौत, पुत्र जख्मी

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ|दावथ थाना क्षेत्र से गुजरने वाले एन एच 30 पर मलियाबाग समीप सेमरी कालेज के सामने सोमवार की देर शाम साइकिल सवारों को तेज गति से आ रहे पिकअप वैन ने टक्कर मार दिया। जिसमें पिता पुत्र गम्भीर रूप जख्मी हो गए। जिसमें जख्मी पिता की मौत इलाज के दौरान हो गयी। थानाध्यक्ष अतवेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पड़रिया निवासी प्रमोद कुमार राय,उम्र 33 वर्ष अपने पिता विनोद राय को साइकिल पर बैठाकर मलियाबाग बाजार आ रहे थे। इसी क्रम मे एन एच 30 पर सेमरी कालेज के समीप पीछे से तेज रफ्तार मे आ रहे एक पिकअप वैन ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे दोनों बाप बेटा गम्भीर रूप जख्मी हो गए। जबकि पिकअप वैन चालक पिकअप वैन के साथ भाग निकला। आसपास के लोगों ने जख्मियों को मलियाबाग पहुंचाया। जहां निजी क्लिनिक में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद परिजन बेहतर इलाज हेतु आरा ले गये। जहां प्रमोद कुमार राय के पिता विनोद राय की मौत हो गयी।

दुर्घटना में घायल युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत
कोचस| स्टेट हाइवे के हरिहर डिहरा गांव के निकट टर्निंग पर दुर्घटना ग्रस्त युवक की इलाज के दौरान वाराणसी में मौत हो गई। युवक चार दिन पूर्व सड़क हादसे में गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। मृतक कपीश कुमार 22 साल पिता संजय साह का पुत्र कमजोर परिवार से होने की वजह जीविकोपार्जन को लेकर मोबाइल कबाड़ का काम करने के लिए घटना के दिन निकला था। लेकिन टर्निंग पर बाइक का रफ्तार तेज होने की वजह वह सीधे ट्रक में घुस गया था। जबकि बाइक के पीछे बैठा एक अन्य रिश्तेदार मामूली चोटिल हुअा था। परिजनों द्वारा उसे बेहतर इलाज को लेकर उसे वाराणसी लेकर लोग गए थे। मौत की खबर मिलने के बाद गांव में मातम का माहौल हो गया।

अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर पलटने से हुई चालक की मौत
सूर्यपुरा/दावथ| सोमवार की शाम एनएच 120 पर दावथ पंच मंदिर गांव के समीप एक ट्रैक्टर जो बिक्रमगंज के तरफ से आ रहा था अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिसमें ट्रैक्टर चालक दब कर बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से ट्रैक्टर इंजन को सही कर उसमें से चालक को निकाला गया। जो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। सूचना पर दावथ पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर घायल चालक को बिक्रमगंज इलाज के लिए भेजा। जहां निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के क्रम में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। थानाध्यक्ष अतवेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बिक्रमगंज से मालियाबाग की और ट्रैक्टर जा रहा था। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक नटवार थाना के जगदीशपुर निवासी रमेश यादव उम्र 36 बर्ष था।

