पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मार्गदर्शन:दरिया साहब ने अविनश्वर को प्राप्त करने की सीख दी, तो ओशो ज्ञान से दे रहे मार्गदर्शन

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दरिया साहब जन्मकाल से हीं आध्यात्मिक प्रवृत्ति के थे, उनका विवाह तो बचपन में हीं हो गया था

शाहाबाद की धरती पर समय समय पर ऐसे लाल अवतरित हुए हैं, जो अपनी ज्ञान तथा प्रतिभा से दुनिया का मार्गदर्शन किया व सद्मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा दी। उसी में यह दो नाम है दरिया साहब व सद्गुरु ओशो सिदार्थ का। दरिया साहब का जन्म आज से करीब 346 साल पहले वर्तमान रोहतास जिले के दिनारा प्रखंड अन्तर्गत धरकंधा नामक गांव में 1674 ई0 में हुआ था। तब औरजेब का शासन काल था, जब हिन्दुओं को धर्मांतरण कर इस्लाम कबूल करने पर बल दिया जाता था। इसी कारण इसी दबाव में इनके पिता भी पृथु से इस्लाम कबूल कर पीरन शाह बन गये थे। दरिया साहब जन्म काल से हीं अध्यात्मिक प्रवृत्ति के थे। उनका विवाह तो बाल काल में हीं हो गया था, परन्तु 15 वर्ष के उम्र में ही वो वैराग्य हो गये।दरिया साहब पर कबीर की ज्ञान धारा और सूफी मत का बहुत प्रभाव था। उनके भगवत चिंतन का मूल आधार प्रेम साधना था। उनका मानना था कि ब्रह्म की प्राप्ति जीव में हीं सुलभ है।

आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में आज उनकी ऊंचाई तथा सौंदय को कोई भी नाम देना बेमानी है

सद्गुरू ओशाे सिद्धार्थ के नाम से जाने जाते हैं
ऐसे ही दूसरे अवतरित है सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड के कर्मा गांव के निवासी बिरेन्द्र सिंह जो अब पूरी दुनिया में सद्गुरु ओशो सिदार्थ औलिया के नाम से जाने जाते हैं। 23 सितंबर भाद्र पूर्णिमा को कर्मा गांव में जन्मे 1955 से लेकर 1961 तक नेतरहाट आवासीय विद्यालय में माध्यमिक शिक्षा कर ततपश्चात भारतीय खनि विद्यापीठ से बहु बिज्ञान में एम.एससी ए आई एस एम (1966) में शिक्षा प्राप्त की 1975 में पीएचडी की डिग्री ली और आठ वर्षों तक वही अध्यापन कार्य किए। 51 पुस्तके प्रकाशित हो चुका है “कोयले की गवेषण” पुस्तक पर पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी राजभाषा से सम्मानित कर चुकी है।

नश्वर 1780 में किए थे शरीर का परित्याग

दरिया साहब कबीर के तरह हीं समाजिक ढकोसला पर प्रहार करते थे। विनम्रता, सरलता और दीनता में रहकर उनहोंने नश्वर संसार में अविनश्वर को प्राप्त करने की सीख दी। दरिया पंथ के संस्थापक इस संत ने नैतिकता के प्रति निष्ठा का पाठ पढाया। रजनीश ओशो यहाँ कभी नहीं आए थे, लेकिन अपने प्रवचनों में वे दरिया साहब का उल्लेख अक्सर करते थे। धरकंधा के अलावा छपरा जिले के बडका तेलपा, गोपालगंज के दंगसी व मिर्जापुर में भी इनके आश्रम हैं। दरिया सागर, ज्ञान दीपक इनके द्वारा रचित प्रमुख ग्रंथ है। वे नश्वर शरीर का परित्याग 1780 में किये। लेकिन यह दुर्भाग्य है कि ऐसे महान संत के बारे में आज उनके जन्मभूमि शाहाबाद के हीं अधिकांश लोग जानते तक नहीं हैं।

अब गांव की पहचान ओशाे धारा कर्मा के नाम से ही है
उसके बाद सदगुरू ओशो सिदार्थ औलिया ने अनेकों रहस्यमयी सूफी संतों के पास अध्यात्म की खोज में निकल पड़े। 13 मई 1980 में सद्गुरु पूना में दीक्षित हो गए 1989 में भारतीय योग व प्रबंधन संस्थान की स्थापना की 5 मार्च 1997 को संबोधि को उपलब्ध हुए। आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में शायद ही कोई विधा या परंपरा हो, जिसे इन्होंने न जाना हो। आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में आज उनकी ऊंचाई तथा सौंदय को कोई भी नाम देना बेमानी है। सद्गुरु के मुरथल के साथ साथ उनके गांव कर्मा में भी आश्रम बना है जहां वह साल में नवंबर व मार्च में आते रहे है अब गांव की पहचान भी ओशोधारा कर्मा के नाम से ही जाना जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें