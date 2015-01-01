पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिनती:काराकाट से दिनारा में होगी 3 राउंड कम गिनती

बिक्रमगंज सदर3 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 के मतगणना की तैयारी को लेकर सभी प्रत्याशी अपने अपने तरफ से पूरी तैयारी कर रहे हैं। काराकाट विधानसभा में मतों की गिनती 35 राउंड में की जाएगी। जबकि दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में तीन राउंड कम गिनती की जाएगी। मतगणना के लिए 14 टेबल बनाये गए हैं। सभी मतगणना टेबल पर प्रत्याशी अभिकर्ता बनाए गए है। हर टेबल पर एक एक अभिकर्ता एवम एक ए आरओ का कुल 15 पास बनाने के लिए आवेदन जमा कर रहे हैं। इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए काराकाट विधानसभा के आरओ सह एसडीओ बिक्रमगंज विजयंत ने बताया कि सासाराम में मंगलवार को सुबह में 8 बजे से गिनती शुरू की जाएगी।

जिसमें काराकाट विधानसभा में 14 प्रत्याशी 14 टेबल पर अपना अभिकर्ता एवं एक एआरओ बनाने के लिए आवेदन दे रहे हैं। वही दिनारा विधानसभा चुनाव निर्वाची पदाधिकारी डीसीएलआर मधुसूदन प्रसाद ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्र की संख्या काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कम है। बताते चलें कि काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 35 राउंड गिनती की जाएगी। जबकि दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान केंद्र को देखते हुए 32 राउंड की गिनती संभावित है।
काउंटिंग के लिए प्रत्याशियों के काउंटिंग एजेंट रवाना
काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र एवं दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का मतगणना कार्य जिला मुख्यालय में होना है जिसको लेकर प्रत्याशियों द्वारा अपने-अपने गणन अभिकर्ताओं को निजी वाहन से सासाराम पहुंचाया गया। लगभग सभी प्रत्याशी जिला मुख्यालय में हो रहे मतगणना को लेकर पहुंच चुके हैं।

