बदहाल व्यवस्था:मुख्यालय में नहीं रहते अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, कोई पटना तो कोई आरा से पहुंचता है

बिक्रमगंज सदरएक घंटा पहले
  • 2 बजे की ड्यूटी वाले डॉक्टर 3 बजे तक भी नहीं पहुंचे, अस्पताल के प्रभारी ने कहा- रास्ते में हैं

बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों ड्यूटी की ड्यूटी में मनमानी हावी है। इस वजह से आम लोगों को परेशानियां होती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर सरकार द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च किए जाने के बावजूद भी व्यवस्था की कौन कहे, चिकित्सक ही अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में नहीं रहते। जो भी चिकित्सक अस्पताल में पदस्थापित होते हैं नियमानुसार उनके आवासन की व्यवस्था या तो अस्पताल कैंपस में या वहां से कुछ ही दूरी पर होना अनिवार्य माना गया है। लेकिन अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल या प्राथमिक अस्पताल की स्थिति यह है कि कोई पटना से तो कोई आरा से तो कोई नोखा से तो कोई सासाराम से ड्यूटी बजाता है। चिकित्सक समय पर कैसे अस्पताल पहुंचते होंगे या फिर यूं कहें की अस्पताल जाने की बजाए मोबाइल पर रास्ते में रहने का बहाना ढूंढ कर समय गुजार दिया करते हैं। प्रभारी चिकित्सक डॉक्टर ओम प्रकाश ने कहा कि 2 बजे से ड्यूटी करने वाले चिकित्सक रास्ते में हैं। 3 बजे तक अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल चिकित्सक से खाली रहा।

दो महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण, पर नहीं पहुंचे डॉक्टर
अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में 2 महिलाओं को बंध्याकरण कर बेड पर लिटाया गया था। 2:00 बजे से लेकर 3:00 बजे तक चिकित्सक ड्यूटी पर नहीं होने की वजह से उन गरीब मरीजों को कुछ समझाने वाला कोई नहीं था वे यही बोलते कि अभी तक इन महिलाओं को होश नहीं आया और कोई चिकित्सक भी देखने के लिए नहीं आए।

स्टॉफ ने कहा- इमरजेंसी केस आता है तो फोन करना पड़ता है

दबे स्वर में नाम नहीं छापने के सवाल पर स्टाफ भी बताते हैं कि दो बजे के बाद साहब लोग मनमौजी तरीके से आते हैं या नहीं भी आते हैं कोई इमरजेंसी केस आता है तभी डॉक्टर साहब को फोन करने पर साहब लोग आते हैं। आखिर इनके ऊपर किन का हाथ है। जो ड्यूटी बजाने की बजाए आराम फरमाना या यूं कहें कि अपने कार्यों में रहना इनकी नियति बनी है।
अस्पताल के कैंपस में बिना मास्क के दिखीं स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के कैंपस में तो बिना मास्क के चलना समझ में आता है लेकिन अस्पताल के अंदर जब महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी सहित अन्य कर्मी भी बिना मास्क के रहें तो इसे क्या माना जाए लापरवाही या फिर मनमानी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के ही द्वारा बार-बार अन्य लोगों को कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाने की नसीहत दी जाती है और स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ही नहीं लगा रहे हैं।

महिलाएं करती रहीं डॉक्टर का इंतजार
आधा दर्जन से अधिक महिला मरीज 2 बजे के बाद अस्पताल में लगी कुर्सी पर बैठकर चिकित्सक के आने का इंतजार करती रही। महिला कुंती देवी, ममता देवी, पूनम देवी ने बताया कि तीन बजने को है लेकिन चिकित्सक अभी नहीं आए हैं। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में उपस्थित पाए गए।

