चुनाव:नगर उप सभापति का चुनाव आज, सभी वार्ड पार्षदों को लिखित सूचना; संभावना निर्विरोध चुनाव की भी

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
उपसभापति के लिए होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन द्वारा सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी अनुमंडल अधिकारी विजयंत ने बताया कि उपसभापति पद के लिए होने वाले चुनाव की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है सभी वार्ड पार्षदों को लिखित सूचना दे दी गई है।

निर्धारित समय के अनुरूप सभी वार्ड पार्षदों को नगर परिषद के सभागार में उपस्थित होने की सूचना दी गई है एवं तय तिथि और निर्धारित किए गए समय के अनुरूप चुनाव की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। बताते चलें कि सरकार गठन के बाद सब ठीक-ठाक चल रहा था जैसे ही सरकार द्वारा निर्देशित किए गए अविश्वास के लिए समय सीमा पूर्ण हुए उपसभापति के पद पर अविश्वास लाया गया। अविश्वास आने के बाद उपसभापति ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा भी दे दिया था। इस्तीफे की बात से जो राजनीतिक सरगर्मी बनी आज तक बनी हुई है कभी विपक्ष की भूमिका अदा करने वाले आज उपसभापति के पद के लिए उम्मीदवार बताए जाते हैं। 16 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगरसभागार में चुनाव का परिणाम क्या होगा यह तो समय बताएगा ।

चुनाव में कौन-कौन वार्ड पार्षद उपस्थित होते हैं और कौन चुनाव का बहिष्कार करते हैं अभी दिलचस्प पहलू होगा वैसे जीत का सेहरा तो किसी न किसी व्यक्ति के माथे पर बंधेगा ही। उप सभापति के पद पर आया अविश्वास के बाद जो समीकरण अभी बना हुआ है उससे यह स्पष्ट होता है कि उपसभापति का पद कहीं निर्विरोध ना हो जाए लेकिन जब तक चुनाव नहीं हो जाता तब तक यह कहना जल्दबाजी ही है वैसे जश्न की तैयारी में परविंदर सिंह उर्फ मिंटू सिंह के समर्थक लग गए हैं उनके समर्थकों का कहना है कि चुनाव औपचारिकता ही बची है वैसे अभी के समय में पक्ष और विपक्ष नगर सरकार में नहीं दिखाई पड़ रहा है।

