परिणाम का इंतजार:देर रात तक सील की गई ईवीएम, सुरक्षा में सीआरपीएफ के सैकड़ों जवान तैनात

बिक्रमगंज सदरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्ट्रांग रूम में पहुंचा जनता का फैसला, परिणाम पर रहेंगी लोगों की निगाहें

बुधवार को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में काराकाट एवं दिनारा विधानसभा का चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हो गया। काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 4:00 बजे तक ही मतदान हुआ, जबकि दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 6:00 बजे तक मतदान किया गया। दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम मशीन विलंब से सील की गईं। मतदान कराने गए मतदान कर्मियों के द्वारा अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्रों पर चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद ईवीएम मशीनों को सील किया गया।

बहुत से ऐसे काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भी मतदान केंद्र थे। जहां पर महिलाओं के द्वारा मतदान कराया जा रहा था। वहां ईवीएम मशीन को सील करने में जरूर विलंब हुआ। वही दिनारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान 6:00 बजे तक होने की वजह से देर रात तक ईवीएम मशीन को सील कर स्ट्रांग रूम मतदान कर्मियों के द्वारा पहुंचाया गया। वैसे जितने भी दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में प्रत्याशी हैं। उनका किस्मत मतदाताओं ने ईवीएम में बंद कर दिया।
मतदान केंद्र पर रही प्रशासन की चौकसी, कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं
काराकाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान केंद्रों पर काराकाट के कई जगहों पर प्रशासन की चौकसी देखने को मिली। सीआरपीएफ के जवान मतदान केंद्र के मुख्य द्वार पर तो थे ही छत के बिल्डिंग पर गन लगाकर चौकस दिखे, लेकिन कहीं भी किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी मतदान के दौरान नहीं हुई। निर्वाचन के द्वारा बनाए गए दास्ता दल हर आधे घंटे पर हर एक मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण करते दिखे। जब भी दास्ता दल मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचता। पुलिस बल को देखते ही भीड़ तितर बितर हो जाते थे। यही स्थिति दिनारा विधानसभा में भी रहा।

मतदान केंद्रों पर कोविड -19 से संबंधित कचरे का किया गया निष्पादन
नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मी द्वारा कोविड 19 संबंधित कचरे का उठाव हर एक बूथ से 11:30 से 12:30 के बीच में किया गया। उसका निष्पादन हेतु सभी कचरे को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में चिन्हित जगहों पर डंप किया गया। पुनः वोटिंग खत्म होने के बाद कोविड संबंधित कचरे का उठाव पुनः आज शाम 5:00 बजे से किया जाएगा। जिसका निष्पादन हेतु अनुमंडल अस्पताल में चिन्हित जगहों पर डंप किया जाएगा। उसके उपरांत अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के द्वारा पटना से आने वाली एजेंसी को मेडिकल वेस्ट दे दिया जाएगा। इस संबंध में नगर की इओ प्रेम स्वरूपम ने कि कोविड-19 को देखते हुए नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मियों को सुरक्षा कीट पहनाकर मतदान केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 से संबंधित डस्टबिन में रखे गए कचरे को बारीकी से उठाव कर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में चिन्हित किए गए स्थान पर डंप किया गया।

पूरी रात जगे रहे ईवीएम पहुंचाने वाले गश्ती दल
काराकाट विधानसभा हो या दिनारा विधानसभा दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में चुनाव के बाद ईवीएम मशीन कलेक्ट कर स्ट्रांग रूम पहुंचाने वाले दल पूरी रात जागते रहे। क्योंकि वे लोग मतदान केंद्र से ईवीएम मशीन पुलिस बल के साथ स्ट्रांग रूम पहुंचाने का जिम्मा मिला था। पुलिस बल के साथ- साथ सीआरपीएफ के जवान नियुक्त किए गए। मजिस्ट्रेट ईवीएम मशीन स्ट्रांग रूम तक पहुंचाए।

