सरकारी खरीद शुरू न होने का असर:किसानों को न तो धान के खरीददार मिल रहे न अच्छी कीमत, बिचौलियों को कम रेट पर बेचना बनी मजबूरी

बिक्रमगंज44 मिनट पहले
इंतजार : बिक्रमगंज में बिक्री के लिए रखे गए किसानों के धान।
  • बाजारों में किसानों को नहीं मिल पा रही धान की उचित कीमत
  • 1300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल खरीद कर स्टॉक कर रहे

किसानों के खेतों में लगे धान की कटनी हो गई है। खरीदार कोई नहीं। कहने को तो सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य 19 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल पर खरीद करना है। लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि एक हजार रुपए मंे भी कोई खरीदार नहीं है। बिहार के हर राजनीतिक पार्टी किसानों के हित में बात करती है किन्तु सच्चाई इसके विपरीत है।

किसानों की समस्या को लेकर न तो सरकार गंभीर है और न ही अधिकारी उन्हें शायद यह भी मालूम नहीं कि धान खरीद मुद्दा है या नहीं। हार्वेस्टर से धान की कटिंग हो रहा है बाजार में खरीदार नही मजबूरन किसानों को खेत व गांव के आस-पास धान की रखवाली करना पड़ रहा है।

धान के कटोरे से सुविख्यात रोहतास के किसानों को पहले से संकट है ऐसे में उन्हें किसी तारणहार की तलाश है जो समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदारी करा सके। इधर दिनारा में किसानों का कहना है कि अगर फसल समय पर नहीं कटा तो रबी फ़सल के बुआई पर बहुत खासा असर पड़ सकता है। फिलहाल दिवाली पर्व से पहले फ़सल का कटाई जोरों पर शुरू हो जाता था पर मजदूरों के अभाव में धान की कटाई का काम धीमा चलने की आशंका का प्रबल हो गई है।

नवादा : सरकारी दर से 400 रुपए कम में धान खरीद रहे हैं बिचौलिए
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के पैक्स अध्यक्षों को सरकारी आदेश जारी नहीं किए जाने के कारण अबतक धान की खरीद शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। आमतौर पर प्रत्येक वर्ष 15 नवंबर से ही प्रखंड के पैक्सों में धान खरीद की जाती रही है। लेकिन इस वर्ष अभी तक धान की खरीदारी पैक्स अध्यक्षों के द्वारा शुरू नहीं की जा सकी है।

इसका फायदा बिचौलिए उठा रहे हैं। वे सरकार के निर्धारित दर से 300 से 400 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की कम कीमत पर किसानों से धान खरीद कर स्टॉक कर रहें है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में एक भी पैक्सों में धान की खरीदारी शुरू नहीं होने से किसानों को बिचौलियों के हाथों धान बेचना मजबूरी हो गयी है। ऐसे में किसानों को धान की फसल से मुनाफा होना तो दूर लागत पूंजी भी निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। उन्हें समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ भी नहीं मिल रहा है।

