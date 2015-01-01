पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संयोग:कोचस प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों के रहने वाले हैं महागठबंधन के पांच विधायक

बिक्रमगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • दो विजयी विधायक एक ही गांव के रहने वाले

बिहार विधानसभा के चुनाव में एक दिलचस्प चीज देखने को मिला है रोहतास जिला के सातों सीट पर एनडीए के सफाया की चर्चा जोरों पर है तो इसी जिले के कोचस प्रखंड भी इन दिनों कम चर्चा में नही है। इसका वजह यह माना जा रहा है कि अलग-अलग विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से जीतकर बिहार विधानसभा में पहुंचे 5 विधायक इसी प्रखंड के गांव से आते है जिसमे दो विजयी विधायक एक ही गांव के हैं। आश्चर्य यह है कि विजयी पांचों विधायक महागठबंधन की टिकट पर चुनाव जीते हैं। एक और चौकाने वाले तथ्य यह है कि जितने वाले पांचों पहली बार जीतकर विधायक बने हैं। आरा से मोहनिया जाने वाली एनएच-30 पर बसा कोचस प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित चाय पान के दुकानों पर सुबह से लेकर शाम तक इन विधायकों का चर्चा हो रहा है।

रोहतास जिला हमेशा किसी न किसी बातों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहा है चुनावी मतगणना के बाद एनडीए के सफाया पर बहस होता रहा अब एक ही प्रखंड के 5 महागठबंधन के विधायक बनने की बात भी सुर्खियों में है। चेनारी से जितने वाले मुरारी गौतम, ओबरा से जितने वाले ऋषि कुमार, दिनारा से जीत दर्ज करने वाले विजय मंडल, करगहर से जीते संतोष मिश्र, व डेहरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनावी परचम लहराने वाले फतेहबहादुर सिंह सभी कोचस प्रखंड के अलग अलग गांव के रहने वाले है जिनमें विजय मंडल व ऋषि कुमार एक ही गांव से वे पारिवारिक सदस्य भी बताए जाते है।

