परेशानी:अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में 1 माह से नहीं बन रहा है भोजन, हो रही परेशानी

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
पिछले 1 माह से बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल अस्पताल में प्रत्येक रोज आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से बनाए जाने वाले भोजन का चूल्हा ही नहीं जला। यह भोजन सरकार के द्वारा उनके लिए बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। जो मरीज रात्रि में या इमरजेंसी अवस्था में रहने वाले मरीजों के लिए प्रबंध किया गया है, लेकिन लापरवाह अस्पताल प्रशासन के द्वारा आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से बनने वाले मरीजों के लिए भोजन के पैसे का कहीं बंदरबांट तो नहीं किया जा रहा है। क्योंकि कोविड-19 के बाद आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से बनने वाले खाना का चूल्हा ही नहीं चला है। बताते चले कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा मरीजों के लिए उत्तम खाने की व्यवस्था आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से किया गया है। सूत्र के हवाले से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से बनने वाले खाना की कोई व्यवस्था ही नहीं है। वैसे अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के प्रभारी डॉक्टर ओम प्रकाश ने कुछ भी बताने से इंकार किया। एक व्यक्ति पर 100 रूपए तक खाना के लिए मिलता है पैसा : स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वैसे मरीज जो रात्रि में रुकते हैं या फिर जो इमरजेंसी केस वाले होते हैं। उनके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा उत्तम खाने की व्यवस्था 90 से 100 रूपए में आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से बना कर परोसने की बात की गई है, लेकिन 1 माह से चूल्हा ही नहीं चला।आउटसोर्सिंग से मरीजों को अस्पताल में बना कर देने वाला खाना कभी भी अस्पताल में बनाया नहीं जाता क्योंकि आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से कोई भी खाना बनाने की व्यवस्था ही नहीं की गई है वैसे तो मरीजों को खाना भी नहीं दिया जाता है लेकिन जो मरीज प्रशासन के माध्यम से वहां पहुंचते हैं पुणे बाहर से खरीद कर खाना मंगा कर दिया जाता है और कागजों में आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से खाना बन जाया करता है।

