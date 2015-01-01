पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बताई गई तकनीक:किसानों को मीठे जल की मछली पालन की ट्रेनिंग

बिक्रमगंज सदरएक घंटा पहले
  • मछली पालन का ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने वाले 15 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र

मीठा जल मछली पालन पर प्रशिक्षण शुक्रवार से कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में शुरू किया गया। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन मुख्य अतिथि डॉ अजय कुमार, प्राचार्य, वीर कुंवर सिंह कृषि महाविद्यालय द्वारा दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया गया। इस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में रोहतास जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों के 38 किसान भाग ले रहे हैं। जिनमें ओमप्रकाश सिंह, अकोढ़ी गोला, अजय कुमार, दिनारा, अंकित सिंह, बिक्रमगंज, राहुल कुमार, रितेश कुमार, बेनसागर, शिवकुमार राम, तिलौथू, जितेंद्र कुमार राय, सिमरी, अफजल अंसारी, जहानपूरा, अजीत कुमार, सुभाष राय आदि मौजूद थे। इसी कार्यक्रम में 16 छात्र छात्राएं जो ग्रामीण कृषि पाठ्यक्रम के अंतर्गत कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में पढ़ाई कर रही हैं भी उपस्थित हुए। सभी छात्र -छात्राओं ने किसानों को संबोधित किया और उन्हें नई कृषि तकनीकों के बारे में जानकारियां दी। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डॉ रतन कुमार उद्यान वैज्ञानिक ने किया। उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में उपस्थित सभी छात्र-छात्राओं एवं किसानों को समेकित कृषि के बारे में बताया। कार्यक्रम में अभिषेक कौशल, प्रवीण कुमार, सुबेश कुमार, नवीन पासवान, राकेश कुमार इत्यादि मौजूद थे।

छात्रों को गांव में सीखने का मौका : मौके पर उपस्थित मुख्य अतिथि प्राचार्य डॉ अजय कुमार वीर कुंवर सिंह कृषि महाविद्यालय डुमरांव ने ग्रामीण कृषि अंतर्गत अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि गांव में सीखने के लिए आप लोगों को काफी मौके मिलेंगे। किसानों की समस्याओं को समझ कर उनके हल बताने के उपाय करें।

जिले में 1 से 2 टन मछली प्रतिदिन आंध्र प्रदेश से आ रही
कार्यक्रम के दौरान मछली पालन पर ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त 15 प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र भी वितरित किया गया। प्रमाण पत्र पाने वाले प्रशिक्षणार्थियों में प्रगतिशील कृषक समूह मसोना, संझौली के अर्जुन सिंह, मनोज कुमार, धनजी सिंह ओमप्रकाश सिंह विद्याधर आदि उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित केंद्र के प्रधान श्री आरके जलज ने मछली पालन में जिले के भीतर मौजूद संसाधन एवं उसके बाजार पर विस्तृत रूप से चर्चा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि इस जिले में 1 से 2 टन मछली प्रतिदिन आंध्र प्रदेश से आ रही है।

