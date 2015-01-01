पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिजल्ट:सभी सीटों पर महागठबंधन

बिक्रमगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनडीए के मंत्री जयकुमार सिंह सहित सात प्रत्याशी विधानसभा चुनाव की सभी सीटें हार गए हैं

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में रोहतास में महागठबंधन ने अभूतपूर्व सफलता प्राप्त करते हुए सभी सात सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है। एनडीए के मंत्री जयकुमार सिंह सहित सात प्रत्याशी चुनाव हार गए हैं। महागठबंधन ने चार सीटें राजद , दो कांग्रेस व एक माले के हिस्से में गई है। सासाराम विधानसभा सीट पर राजद प्रत्याशी राजेश गुप्ता ने सबसे ज्यादा मतों से जीत दर्ज की। जिसने राजद छोड़ जदयू के सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ रहे डॉ अशोक को 22 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से पराजित किया। दूसरी बड़ी जीत चेनारी सुरक्षित विधानसभा सीट पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुरारी गौतम ने दर्ज की। उन्होंने जदयू के ललन पासवान को 20 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से हराया। उसके बाद नोखा विधानसभा सीट पर पूर्व मंत्री राजद प्रत्याशी अनिता देवी ने जदयू के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष नागेंद्र चंद्रवंशी, दिनारा विधानसभा सीट पर राजद के विजय कुमार मंडल ने लोजपा के राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह को कड़े संघर्ष में लगभग नौ हजार से ज्यादा मतों से पराजित किया।

काराकाट सीट पर माले प्रत्याशी अरूण कुमार ने भाजपा के राजेश्वर राज को पराजित कर दस वर्षों बाद सीट पर कब्जा जमाया। वहीं करगहर में कड़े संघर्ष के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी संतोष मिश्रा ने जदयू के वशिष्ठ सिंह को चार हजार से ज्यादा मतों से हराकर जीत दर्ज की। डेहरी में राजद के फतेहबहादूर सिंह व भाजपा के सत्यनारायण सिंह यादव के बीच सबसे कड़ा मुकाबला रहा। जहां फतेहबहादूर ने मात्र लगभग 80 मतों से सत्यनारायण सिंह को हराकर जीत दर्ज की। जिले के सात विधानसभा सीटों में सबसे ज्यादा दो कुशवाहा जाति के विधायक बने। दोनों महाबंधन से।

पहली बार चुनाव जीते चार प्रत्याशी, चारों महागठबंधन से
रोहतास के सात विधानसभा सीटों पर पहली बार चुनाव जीतने वाले चार प्रत्याशी हैं। जिनमें से तीन पहली बार चुनाव ही लड़े थे। राजद के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष विजय मंडल लंबे समय तक पार्टी में काम करते रहे। जिन्हें स्थापना काल से लेकर अब तक पार्टी द्वारा पार्टी नहीं बनाया गया था। इस बार दिनारा से चुनाव में उतारा गया तो उन्होंने पहले बार में ही बाजी मार ली। वहीं राजद के टिकट पर सासाराम सीट से चुनाव लड़ रहे राजेश कुमार गुप्ता पहली बार चुनाव मैदान में उतरे और ऐसी जीत दर्ज किया कि समीक्षक दांतों तले अंगुलियां दबा बैठे।

राजेश गुप्ता ने जिले में सबसे ज्यादा मतों से जितने का रिकार्ड बना डाला। पहली बार चुनाव लड़ने वालों में कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष संतोष मिश्रा भी शामिल हैं। जिन्होंने करगहर सीट पर जदयू के वशिष्ठ सिंह को चार हजार से ज्यादा मतों से हराकर जीत दर्ज की। वहीं डेहरी से राजद के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे फतेहबहादुर सिंह पहली बार विधानसभा में जाएगें। 2010 में वे डेहरी से चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं।

पिछले चुनाव में भी छह सीटों पर दर्ज की थी जीत
िपछले चुनाव 2015 में महागठबंधन ने जिले के सात सीटों में छह पर जीत दर्ज की थी। जिसमें सिर्फ चेनारी से रालोसपा के उम्मीदवार ललन पासवान विजयी हुए थे। हालांकि तब महागठबंधन का हिस्सा जदयू था। जिसके दिनारा और करगहर दोनों सीटों पर प्रत्याशी चुनाव जीत थे। जदयू के इन दाेनों सीटों के अलावे सासाराम नोखा और चेनारी में भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें