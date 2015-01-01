पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार को नुकसान:प्रशासन की कार्रवाई रूकते ही बालू का अवैध खनन फिर चालू

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • अनुमति प्राप्त घाटों की संख्या के कई गुना हैं अवैध बालू घाट
  • अवैध घाटों की संख्या हर रोज बढ़ रही, बालू माफिया मालामाल

पुलिस प्रशासन के नाक तले सोन नदी में अवैध बालू खनन का रात दिन खेल खेला जा रहा है। जिससे सरकार के करोड़ों रुपए राजस्व की क्षति पहुंच रही है।

खनन विभाग के द्वारा अनुमति प्राप्त घाट चार से पांच ही हैं, लेकिन अवैध घाटों की संख्या हर रोज बढ़ रही है। बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल अधिकारी विजयंत ने पिछले माह अभियान चलाकर दर्जनों अवैध घाटों के रास्ते जेसीबी लगाकर अवरूद्ध किया था। साथ ही साथ पोकलेन मशीन भी जब्त हुई थी। दो-चार ही दिन बीते उसके बाद फिर अवैध घाट चलने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। मानो नासरीगंज कच्छवा में प्रशासन कान में तेल डालकर चैन की वंशी बजा रही है।

या यूं कहें इनका मौन समर्थन इन्हें प्राप्त है। बताते चलें कि खनन विभाग के अधिकारी इस खेल को रोकने में अक्षम साबित हो रहे हैं या वे जानबूझकर अवैध घाटों पर कार्रवाई करने से कतराते हैं। एक तरफ जिलाधिकारी पंकज दीक्षित के द्वारा अवैध घाट एवं अवैध खनन करने वाले लोगों पर सख्ती बरतने के उद्देश्य से अपने से भी घाट का निरीक्षण किया जाता रहा है।

बालू लदी गाड़ियों को पार कराते हैं लाइनर
बालू घाट से प्रत्येक रोज सैकड़ों वाहन ओवरलोड बालू लेकर रात के अंधेरे में सरपट दौड़ती है। जिन पर प्रशासन अंकुश लगाने के लिए अभियान भी चलाता है। लेकिन बालू घाट में ही भार क्षमता से अधिक इन वाहनों पर लोड किए जाते हैं। तभी तो इनके द्वारा ओवरलोड लेकर सड़कों पर सरपट दौड़े जाते हैं। ऐसे वाहनों को पार कराने वाले लाइनर टीमें भी हैं जो वाहन को पुलिस प्रशासन की आंख में धूल झोंकते हुए पार कराने का जिम्मा लेती हैं।

रात के अंधेरे में शुरू हो जाता है अवैध खनन
नासरीगंज हो या कच्छावा सोन के किनारे शाम होते ही अवैध खनन करने वाले घाट पर वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लगने लगती है। बालू कंपनी के द्वारा इसी प्राप्त घाट के तो सरकार को राजस्व दिए जाते हैं, लेकिन अवैध तरीके से चल रहे इन घाट पर घटवार एवं उनके संरक्षक के अलावे सरकार के खाते में एक पैसे जमा नहीं होते। जिसकी वजह से प्रत्येक रोज सरकार के लाखों रुपए राजस्व की क्षति होती है।

नासरीगंज में संचालित हो रहे दर्जन भर से ज्यादा घाट
खनन विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार डायमंड घाट, साबदला, मझिआंव, पडूहार के अलावे कैथी में घाट मान्यता प्राप्त है, लेकिन नासरीगंज में ही दर्जन से अधिक घाट संचालित हो रहे हैं। आखिर यह घाट किसके अनुमति से चल रहे हैं खनन विभाग के अधिकारी या स्थानीय प्रशासन के अनुमति से। वैसे जिस तरह बालू में अवैध खनन का सिलसिला चल रहा है। उससे पता चलता है कि माफिया का वर्चस्व है।

टीम गठित कर छापेमारी की जाएगी: एसडीओ
अवैध खनन करने वाले एवं ओवरलोड बालू लेकर चलने वाले पर समय-समय पर कार्रवाई की जाती है। ऐसे दर्जनों घाट के रास्ते काटे गए थे एवं दर्जनभर पोकलेन मशीन भी जब्त किए गए थे। टीम गठित कर छापेमारी की जाएगी एवं अवैध खनन करने वाले लोगों पर नकेल कसा जाएगा।
विजयंत, एसडीओ

