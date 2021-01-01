पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यालय का निर्देश:10 फरवरी के पहले पूरा करना है सभी हेल्थ वर्करों का टीकाकरण

बिक्रमगंज41 मिनट पहले
  • बचे लोगों को टीका लगाने के बाद ही दूसरा चरण, शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य जरूरी

अगामी 10 फरवरी के पूर्व बाकी बचे हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाते हुए शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के साथ प्रथम चरण को समाप्त करना है। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. आरकेपी साहू ने बताया कि कोविड टीकाकरण को ले मुख्यालय ने नए निर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिसके तहत बाकी बचे लोगों का टीकाकरण सुनिश्चित कर अगले चरण की शुरूआत करनी है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में चल रहे कोविड टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण में 13647 हेल्थ वर्करों को कोरोना से बचाव का टीका लगाना है।

जिसमें से अबतक पांच सत्रों में 2339 लोगों का टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। अब 11258 हेल्थ वर्करों को कोविड का टीका लगाना है। जिसके लिए तैयारी कर ली गई है। इसके लिए आईसीडीएस के राज्य स्तरीय अधिकारी ने भी विभाग के अधिकारियों को लक्ष्य प्राप्ति में सहयोग करने को कहा है। जिले की सभी आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं तथा सहायिकाओं को आगे आकर टीका लगवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। सिविल सर्जन ने भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को कोविड से बचाव का टीका लेने के लिए निर्देश जारी किए है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा तैयार सूची के अनुसार जिले में 13647 लाभार्थियों को कोविड-19 का टीका लगाया जाना है। जिसमें से 11258 लोग अभी बाकी है। रोहतास के नौ केंद्रों पर गत पांच दिनों में अब तक 2389 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों टीका लगाया जा चुका है, जबकि सभी टीकाकरण केंद्रों को प्रत्येक दिन सौ टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य दिया गया था। पांच दिनों में4500 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगाया जाना था, लेकिन 2111 लोगों ने टीका नहीं लगवाया है। जिले के नौ स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण हो रहा है।

कोचस में 200 कर्मियों को लगेगा कोविड टीका

शनिवार के दिन कोचस पीएचसी में कार्यरत 150 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोविड का टीका लगाया जाएगा। पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. विजय कुमार ने बताया कि पहले से चयनित 150 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को शनिवार के दिन कोरोना का पहला टीका दिया जाएगा। मैनेजर इरफान ने बताया कि जिले से 570 लोगों को लगाने को टीका की खेप आई है।

चार संक्रमित मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया, 15 सक्रिय मरीज बचे

कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार पर लगाम लगता दिख रहा है। शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 2168 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से एक भी पॉजिटिव नहीं निकला। जिसके बाद जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 6888 हाे गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार चार मरीजों ने कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ होने के बाद घर वापसी की है। अब कुल 6826 मरीज रिकवर होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में अबतक 47 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है। 15 एक्टिव संक्रमित बचे है। इलाज डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में किया जा रहा है। अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी रितुराज ने जानकारी दी।

