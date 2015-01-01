पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिगाड़ा जायका:आलू-प्याज की बढ़ी कीमत ने किचन का बिगाड़ा जायका

बिक्रमगंज3 घंटे पहले
आलू प्याज बढ़ती महंगाई दर से किचन के स्वाद बिगड़ रहा है। कोरोना महामारी ने एक तरफ जहां लोगों के जीवन शैली पर प्रभाव डाला है, तो वहीं बढ़ती महंगाई ने भी जनता की कमर तोड़ रही है। लोगों का घरेलू बजट तार-तार हो गया है। इन दिनों सब्जियों के भाव आसमान छू रहे हैं। सब्जियों के राजा कहे जाने वाले आलू के भाव के पंख लग गए हैं। तो वहीं प्याज के बढ़ते दाम ने भी लोगों को रुला रखा है। आलू ने अब तक के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। दुकानदारों की मानें तो आज तक आलू कभी इतना महंगी कभी नहीं हुआ था। दरअसल, आलू के दाम फुटकर बाजार में अचानक बढ़कर 45 से 50 रुपए प्रति किलो हो गई है। प्याज की दामों में भी तेजी आ गई है। बाजार में प्याज की कीमत 70-80 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहा है।

कोरोना महामारी की मार झेल रही जनता को अब आलू और प्याज के बढ़ते दाम ने बेहाल कर दिया है। आलू और प्याज के बढ़ते दामों ने किचन का जायका ही बिगाड़ दिया है। जिससे आम आदमी काफी परेशान है। बता दें कि बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल के सभी प्रखंड क्षेत्र में आलू के थोक दाम 35 से बढ़कर 40 रुपए प्रति किलो और प्याज की कीमतें 60 से बढ़कर 70-80 रुपए प्रति किलो हो गई है। छोटे-छोटे कारोबारी बेरोजगार बैठे हुए हैं। तो वहीं आलू ने अब आम लोगों कि मुश्किलों को बढ़ा दिया है।

