राहत:70 रुपए में पेंशनरों के घर पर लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट

बिक्रमगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • बैंक व कोषागार जाने के झंझट से मिलेगी मुक्ति, पोस्टऑफिस के माध्यम से मुहैया कराई जाएगी सुविधा

सभी प्रकार के पेंशनधारियों के लिए खुश खबरी है। उन्हें अपना जीवन प्रमाणपत्र अर्थात लाईफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने के लिए कोषागार, बैंक या अन्य किसी विभाग का चक्कर नही लगाना पड़ेगा। भारतीय डाक विभाग ग्राहकों को यह सुविधा देने जा रहा है। पेंशनर अपने नजदीकी डाकघर के डाकिया या ग्रामीण डाकसेवक के माध्यम से डिजिटल लाईफ सर्टिफिकेट जारी करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए मात्र 70 रुपये शुल्क निर्धारित किया गया है। यह प्रमाणपत्र स्वतः संबंधित विभाग को पहुंच जाएगा। इससे पेंशन मिलने में कोई रूकावट नहीं आएगा। डाकघरों में इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक के माध्यम से यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करायी जा रही है। डाक अधीक्षक ने बताया कि इस सुविधा के शुरू होे जाने से पेंशनरों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करने में सहुलियत मिलेगी।
कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए केन्द्र सरकार ने यह फैसला लिया है। यह सुविधा सभी पेंशनरों को मिलेगी। इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह होगा कि बढ़ती उम्र में बैंक या कार्यालय आने जाने से बुजुर्ग बच सकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि के सदस्यों के लिए सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद पेंशन आय का एक महत्वपूर्ण स्रोत होता है। यह जीवन के इस पड़ाव में आर्थिक जरूरतों को पूरा कर आपात स्थिति में भी मदद प्रदान करती है। पेंशन नियमित मिलती रहे, इसके लिए पेंशन प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराना जरूरी है। कोरोनाकाल में पेंशनर घर से बाहर निकलने को मजबूर ना हों, इसके लिए वह घर बैठे जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की सेवा प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। बस सिर्फ इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक की सेवा का आवेदन करना होगा। फिर पोस्टमैन आपके घर आकर बायोमीट्रिक के माध्यम से जीवन प्रमाण पत्र तैयार कर देगा।
कोविड-19 के कारण की गई है यह व्यवस्था
ज्ञात हो कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए डाक विभाग के माध्यम से सभी विभागों के पेंशनरों को घर बैठे डिजिटल लाईफ सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहा है। पेंशनरों को प्रत्येक वर्ष के नवंबर व दिसंबर में कोषागार, बैंक या संबंधित विभाग में जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होता है। वहीं ग्रामीण तथा दुर दराज के इलाकों के पेंशनरों को कोषागार आने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। परंतु अब डाक विभाग के पहल से पेंशनरों को काफी सहुलियत होगी।
प्ले स्टोर से एप पोस्ट इंफो एप करना होगा डाउनलोड
गुगल प्ले स्टोर से डाक विभाग का पोस्ट इंफो ऐप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। ऐप में सर्विस रिक्वेस्ट पर क्लिक करना होगा। यहां अपना नाम,पता, पिन कोड, मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करना होगा। सेलेक्ट आईपीपीबी सर्विस टाइप में जाकर जीवन प्रमाणपत्र विकल्प पर जाकर डिजिटल लाईफ सर्टिफिकेट (डीएलसी) जेनरेशन में क्लिक करना होगा। ओटीपी से पुष्टि होने के 48 घंटे के अंदर पोस्टमैन या डाक सेवक आपके घर आएंगे। उसे आधार, मोबाइल नंबर, खाता संख्या या पीपीओ नंबर देना होगा।

