जानें इनके संकल्प:विधायक बोले-युवाओं की कमाई, किसानों की सिंचाई व बच्चों की पढ़ाई पर देंगे ध्यान

बिक्रमगंज/डेहरी सदर3 घंटे पहले
  • आपके द्वारा चुने गए विधायक कर रहे समस्याएं दूर करने का वादा

जिले के दिनारा प्रखंड के इंदौर गांव के मध्यम वर्गीय परिवार में जन्में डेहरी के नव-निर्वाचित राजद विधायक फते बहादुर सिंह की राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि परिवार से ही विरासत मिली है। इनके बड़े भाई श्री भगवान सिंह वामपंथी संगठन और आंदोलन के साथ ही राजद के सक्रिय राजनीति से जुड़े रहे हैं। इसका लाभ इन्हें मिला। फतेह बहादुर का जीवन सफर शुरुआती दिनों में काफी संघर्ष में रहा। बाद में वह चावल धान के छोटे व्यापार से एक बड़े कारोबारी बने और होटल व्यवसाय में कदम रखा।

वर्ष 2010 के चुनाव में उन्होंने सक्रिय राजनीति में कदम रखते विधान सभा का चुनाव बतौर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी लड़े लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। उपेंद्र कुशवाहा से टिकट नहीं मिला तो राजद की राह पकड़ ली। फतेह बहादुर सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी चार प्रमुख प्राथमिकताओं में कमाई, दवाई, सिंचाई और पढ़ाई शामिल हैं।

नोखा अस्पताल अपग्रेड करना व खेल मैदान होगी प्राथमिकता: अनिता देवी

नोखा अस्पताल को अपग्रेड करना एवं युवाओं के लिये खेल मैदान बनाना पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। उक्त बातें राजद विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री अनिता देवी ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता हम पर विश्वास कर के दूसरी बार चुनाव जीता विधानसभा में भेजने का कार्य किया है। मैं नोखा विधानसभा की जनता का आभारी हूं। नोखा हर मूलभूत समस्या के समाधान के लिये सतत प्रयास करूंगी। नोखा अस्पताल का अपग्रेड का मामला बहुत दिनों से लंबित इसके लिये विधानसभा सभा आवाज जरूर उठाऊंगी। वही युवा के खेल का मैदान नही जिससे युवा वर्ग अपनी प्रतिभा दिखा नहीं पाते हैं। इसके लिये मैं प्रयास करूंगी।

जाम से दिलाएंगे निजात-राजेश: सासाराम विधायक राजेश कुमार गुप्ता स्नातक हैं। राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि नहीं रही है। 2020 के बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में राजद पार्टी से टिकट मिलने के साथ ही राजनीतिक कैरियर की शुरूआत की। पहचान शहर के व्यवसायी के रूप में रही है। उनका कहना है कि सासाराम में सबसे बड़ी समस्या जल जमाव, पेज जल आपूर्ति, व सड़क जाम से लोगों को निजात प्राथमिकता है।

करगहर में सिंचाई की समुचित व्यवस्था करेंगे: संतोष मिश्र

करगहर से कांग्रेस की टिकट पर जीतने वाले संतोष कुमार मिश्र के पिता पं. गिरीश नारायण मिश्र बिहार सरकार के पूर्व कबिना मंत्री थे। संतोष मिश्र प्राइवेट नौकरी में थे। 2007 में उनके पिता का निधन हो गया। जिसके बाद वे कांग्रेस में आए 2011 में यूथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव बने। संतोष ने बताया कि करगहर के लिए सबसे पहली प्राथमिकता सिंचाई की समुचित व्यवस्था के अलावे क्षिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, सड़क और रोजगार का प्रबंधन करेंगे।

क्षेत्र की छोटी से छोटी समस्या का निदान करेंगे: अरुण सिंह

काराकाट विधायक अरुण सिंह ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के विकास के साथ-साथ राज्य का विकास भी जरूरी है। जिसके लिए मेरी पार्टी के साथ-साथ हमें करना आवश्यक है। शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य बेरोजगारी एवं क्षेत्र से जुड़ी छोटी से छोटी समस्या का निदान करने के लिए मैं सदैव तत्पर रहूंगा। वैसे मैं पहले भी विधायक रह चुका हूं मेरा कार्यकाल क्षेत्र की जनता जानती है कि मैं क्षेत्र में ही रहना एवं कार्य करना ज्यादा पसंद करता हूं।

