पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:80 फीसदी से ज्यादा लोग बिना हेलमेट चला रहे बाइक

बिक्रमगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अनुमंडल प्रशासन का सख्ती करने के बावजूद भी बिक्रमगंज क्षेत्र में 80 फीसदी लोग दुपहिया बाइक बिना हेलमेट के उपयोग करते हैं। हेड हेलमेट अभियान के बावजूद शहर में धड़ल्ले से बिना हेलमेट के ही चालक घूम रहे हैं। हालात यह है कि पिछले वर्ष से लेकर अभी तक प्रशासन ने सैकड़ों बाइक सवार से चालान काट चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी दाेपहिया वाहन चलाने वाले चेतने के नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। प्रशासन द्वारा जितनी कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए, उतना किया नहीं जा रहा है। कार्रवाई के अभाव में लोग ढिलाई बरत रहे हैं। जबकि आए दिन बाइक दुर्घटना हो हो रहा है। जिसमें हेलमेट नहीं पहनने वाले लोगों को असमय मौत भी हो रहा है। कोरोना काल में अनलॉक होने के बाद शहर में जहां भी पुलिस द्वारा बाइक चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया।

हेलमेट नहीं पहनने वाले पर गाज गिरी और उन्हें चलान कटने के बाद ही छोड़ा गया। ऐसा नहीं है कि दाेपहिया चलाने वाले बाइक सवार सिर्फ अनुमंडल मुख्यालय तक ऐसा कर रहे हैं, बल्कि लंबा यात्रा में भी हेलमेट का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। हेलमेट नहीं पहनने से बाइक चालकों को हमेशा नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस बाबत डीएसपी राजकुमार ने बताया कि बिना हेलमेट के चलने वाले के विरुद्ध आए दिन समय समय चेकिंग अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें