सहयोग की भावना:पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों के लोगों की मदद कर मनाया राष्ट्रपर्व

बिक्रमगंज2 दिन पहले
  • एबीआर एजुकेशनल ट्रस्ट की टीम ने डीएफओ रोहतास के साथ उरदगा गांव का भ्रमण किया

एबीआर एजुकेशनल ट्रस्ट की टीम ने डीएफओ रोहतास के साथ सासाराम के पूर्वी छोर से 70 किलोमीटर दूर कैमूर में बसे उरदगा गांव का भ्रमण किया। कैमूर पहाड़ी के दुर्गम, जोखिम व अधूरे रास्ते से होकर पहली बार किसी ट्रस्ट ने एक सरकारी अधिकारी के साथ इस गांव का सर्वेक्षण किया। गांव के बुजुर्गों , महिलाओं, युवाओं एवं पठन-पाठन से महरूम बच्चों से जब स्कूल के सचिव डॉ पृथ्वीपाल सिंह एवं डीएफओ प्रद्युम्न गाैरव ने बातचीत की तो उनका दर्द उभर कर सामने आया। सभी ने अपने-अपने दर्द का को बयां किया। शिक्षित होने की चाहत रखने वाले बच्चे शैक्षणिक व्यवस्था नहीं हाेने की व्यथा सुनाई। इन्हीं बच्चों के बीच शिक्षा का अलख जगाने पहुंचे सचिव डॉ. पृथ्वीपाल सिंह ने लोगों के अन्दर प्रकाश की एक उम्मीद जगाने का प्रयास किया।

सचिव डीएफओ-प्रदुमन गौरव द्वारा बुजुर्गों के बीच टॉर्च, कम्बल, महिलाओं एवं बच्चियों को शॉल तथा छोटे बच्चों को स्वेटर दिया गया । वहीं, छोटे बच्चों के बीच कॉपी-किताबों के वितरण के साथ-साथ खेल को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए बच्चियों को बैडमिंटन तथा बच्चों को क्रिकेट सामग्री भी दी गई। सागर सिंह, नारायण सिंह, खर्पतिया कुंवर ,बुधिया कुंवर, महाजनी कुंवर, संगीता कुमारी, रीमा कुमारी, जयप्रकाश, बिनोद सिंह, कपिल सिंह आदि ने ट्रस्ट के इस पहल की भूरी-भूरी प्रशंसा की।

एबीआर के सचिव ने शैक्षणिक माहौल बनाने का दिया भरोसा
दुर्गम एवं जोखिम भरे रास्तों से होकर पहुंचे डीएफओ एवं एबीआर के सचिव ने एक शिक्षित वर्ग के हाथों बच्चों को शैक्षणिक माहौल दिलाने का वादा किया। रोजगारोन्मुखी शिक्षा के विकास हेतू शिक्षित वर्ग को मानदेय के साथ रोजगार देने का भी विश्वास दिलाया। आधुनिकता से दूर मूलभूत आवश्यक्ताओं को तरसते लोगों को तब सुकून और मिला जब डॉ. सिंह ने उनके समस्याओं को जिलाधिकारी से रूबरू करने का वादा किया। सचिव ने बताया कि शिक्षा के नाम पर एक अनुभवहीन के हाथों आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का संचालन देखने को मिला। बेटियों एवं वन्यप्राणियों को भारतीय संस्कृति का धरोहर बता डीएफओ प्रदुमन गौरव ने सरकारी योजनाओं का हर संभव लाभ उपलब्ध कराने की बात कही। यूएन पाण्डेय, रितेश, कौशल, रजनीश, श्यामा, राजकुमार ने सहयोग किया।

