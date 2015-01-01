पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति और पटाखों की खरीदारी के लिए उमड़े लोग

बिक्रमगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • बिक्रमगंज के अलावे सूर्यपुरा, दावथ, दिनारा, काराकाट आदि जगहों पर सजे बाजार
  • पुलिस प्रशासन की नाक तले खुलेआम बिके बिना लाइसेंस के पटाखे

दीपावली को लेकर पटाखे के साथ मिठाई, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति के अलावा पूजा सामग्री खरीदी को लेकर सुबह से ही बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ गई थी। देर शाम तक बाजार में चहल-पहल बनी रही। बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय पर ही नहीं बल्कि सूर्यपुरा, दावथ, दिनारा, काराकाट गोरारी सकला बाजार, नटवार, संझौली नासरीगंज राजपुर सहित छोटे-छोटे ग्रामीण बाजार पर भी भीड़ देखने को मिली।

इसी भीड़ के बीच में प्रशासन के नाक तले पटाखे की दुकान है सजी रही लेकिन पुलिस प्रशासन मुख दर्शक बनी रहे। बाजार में पुरुष की अपेक्षा महिलाएं भी कम नहीं दिखाई पड़ी। तेंदुनी चौक से सासाराम रोड में सबसे अधिक दुकानें सजी हुई थी।

सड़क जाम भी दिन भर देखने को मिला बिक्रमगंज पुलिस खानापूर्ति के तौर पर दो तीन प्राइवेट सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को लगाकर चैन की बंसी बजाती रही और आने जाने वाले लोग जाम के साथ-साथ फजीहत होते रहे। वैसे चौक के चारों मुख्य सड़कों के किनारे मूर्ति लावा एवं पटाखे की दुकानें सजी हुई है जिसकी खरीदारी के लिए नगरवासी के अलावे आस पड़ोस के ग्रामीण इलाके के लोग पहुंचे।

सड़क के किनारे बिक रहा है मूर्ति एवं सजावट का सामान
तेंदूनी चौक के चारों मुख्य सड़क के किनारे गणेश लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति के साथ साथ सजावट का भी सामग्री बिक रहा है वैसे चौक से लेकर बीएसपी आवास तक सासाराम रोड में ही अधिक दुकानें सजी हुई है मिठाई दुकान हो या फिर अलग से भी दुकानदार लड्डू बना बना कर स्टॉल लगाकर बेच रहे हैं ऐसे में मार्केट में कृत्रिम सामग्री की बिक्री धड़ल्ले से की जा रही है।

दिन भर रहा सड़क जाम
दीपावली को लेकर सड़क के किनारे से सजी दुकान के बाद यत्र तत्र वाहन खड़ी करने की वजह से सासाराम रोड में सुबह से लेकर शाम तक डीएसपी आवास के निकट पार्क जाम का नजारा देखने को मिला। स्थानीय प्रशासन के द्वारा लगाए गए गार्ड ड्यूटी बजाने से ज्यादा ऑटो में बैठ ना ही पसंद करते दिखे। जिसकी वजह से जाम के झाम में आने जाने वाली गाड़ियां फंसी रही। कभी कभार आपस में ही गाड़ी वाले इधर से उधर गाड़ियां किए तो छोटी बड़ी गाड़ियां रेंगती हुई चौक को पार कर जाती। जो व्यक्ति चौक पर पहुंच जाता उसे सुकून मिलता फिर आगे निकल जाते।

धनतेरस से ही गणेश लक्ष्मी की पूजा शुरू
व्यवसाय धनतेरस के दिन से ही अपनी दुकानों में पूजा पाठ एवं गणेश लक्ष्मी स्थापित करने का अनुष्ठान कर रहे हैं कोई दुकानदार 12 नवंबर को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को तो कोई दीपावली के दिन अपनी दुकान मैं गणेश लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति स्थापित कर पूजा पाठ कर रहा है। धान की बरसात करने वाली मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा व्यवसायियों के द्वारा अपने अपने संस्थान प्रतिष्ठान मैं कर रहे हैं।

नही दिख रहा है कोरोना का असर
दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़ के सामने वैश्विक महामारी कोरोनावी बौनी साबित हो रही है तभी तो बिना चेहरे पर मास्क लगाए खुलेआम दुकानदार भी अपनी सामग्री बेच रहे हैं तो खरीददार बिना सामाजिक दूरी का ख्याल रखे हुए दुकानों पर भीड़ जमा हुए हैं बाजार में पुरुष की अपेक्षा में महिलाओं की संख्या अधिक रही बावजूद भी करोना का भय किसी में देखने को नहीं मिला।

