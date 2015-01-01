पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उलझन:संशय में लोग- कोरोना बढ़ा तो टालनी न पड़ें शादियां

  • घराती और बराती चाह रहे हैं कि किसी तरह से उनकी शादी निपट जाए, कोरोना को लेकर फिर डर

कोरोना रिटर्न ने फिर से एक बार घरातियों के साथ साथ बारातियों को भी उलझन में डाल दिया है। घराती इस लिए परेशान है कि मेहमानों के लिस्ट तैयार कर चुके हैं। किसको बुलाएं और किसे इंकार करे इस लिए सबको शादी की कार्ड बांट दिया है। और बाराती इस लिए कि उन्हें पहले की तरह फिर कहीं कोरोना गाइडलाइन के पालन तो नहीं करना पड़ेगा। देश मे बढ़ रहे कोरोना ने घराती के साथ साथ बराती को एक बार पुनः डरा दिया है। पिछले फरवरी मार्च अप्रैल में होने वाली शादी कोरोना महामारी के कारण कैंसिल कर दिया गया था। कोरोना के गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद लोगों ने बेटे-बेटियों के शादी कैंसिल कर तिथि को नवंबर-दिसंबर में कर लिया है। उस समय बुकिंग किए गए होटल, धर्मशाला, शामियाना, टेंट, हलवाई सब के सब को कैंसिल कर दिया गया था। लेकिन फिर से जैसे हो कोरोना बढ़ा और कई राज्यों में लॉकडाउन लगा लोग असमंजस में पड़ गए हैं कि कहीं फिर से यहां भी लॉकडाउन न लग जाए। घराती और बराती चाह रहे हैं कि किसी तरह से उनकी शादी निपट जाए। उत्सव टेंट के संचालक मंटू कुमार कहते है कि इस बार कम दिनों में लोग शादी को निपटना चाह रहे हैं। नतीजा यह है कि एक दिन में दो दो लोगो का टेंट बुक करना पड़ा है। बगैर मास्क वाले पर प्रशासन नही कर रही करवाई इसका कोई भी प्रभाव नही पड़ रहा है वही शादी ब्याह के मौसम होने के कारण दुकानों पर भीड़ उमड़ रही है और हर दुकान पर सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के नियम को तोड़ा जा रहा है।

फरवरी में ही तय थी शादी, अब नवंबर में हो रही
सूर्यपुरा के मुकेश कुमार सिंह की भतीजी की शादी फरवरी में होने वाली थी। उन्होंने कोरोना को लेकर शादी कैंसिल कर दिया था। अब वह इस बार नवंबर में 29 को होने जा रही है।

एक बार कैंसिल किया अब नही कैंसिल करेंगे
कराकाट के कृष्णा कुमार कहते है कि शादी रोज थोड़े होती है। इस लिए इस बार शादी में सबको बुलाया है। शादी में किसी तरह की चूक न हो बैंड बाजा, से लेकर मैरेज हॉल तक बुक किया है।

जो भी हो, धूमधाम से करेंगे शादी
श्याम प्रसाद, चंदन तिवारी कहते है कि हाल में विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न हुआ है तो क्या उस समय कोरोना छुट्टी मनाने गया था। मेरी बेटी की शादी दिसंबर में है वह धूमधाम से करेंगे। हमने जिन्हें शादी के कार्ड बांट दिया उनलोगों को कैसे इंकार करेंगे कि आप मत आना। सरकार यह सब आम आदमी पर लागू करती है। जब कि उन लोगों को चुनाव लड़ना था तो कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं था।​​​​​​​

