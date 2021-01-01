पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार बोर्ड की तैयारी:पहली पाली में पिंक व दूसरी में मैजेंटा रंग की उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं छात्रों को दी जाएंगी

बिक्रमगंज41 मिनट पहले
  • मैट्रिक की वार्षिक परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थियों को रंगीन कॉपियां दी जाएंगी

17 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही बिहार बोर्ड की मैट्रिक की वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में परीक्षार्थियों को रंगीन कॉपियां दी जाएंगी। पाली के हिसाब से कॉपियों के रंग अलग-अलग होंगे। पहली पाली के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए ओमएआर शीट और उत्तरपुस्तिका का रंग पिंक रहेगा जबकि दूसरी पाली के लिए मैजेंटा होगा। डीईओ ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तरह ही इस बार भी मैट्रिक की वार्षिक परीक्षा में सभी विषयों में 50 प्रतिशत ऑब्जेक्टिव एवं 50 प्रतिशत सब्जेक्टिव प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। प्रत्येक विषय में परीक्षार्थी को एक प्रश्न पत्र दिए जाएंगे जिसमें ऑब्जेक्टिव और सब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नों के दो अलग-अलग खंड होंगे। ऑब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नखंड की परीक्षा आेएमआर शीट पर तथा सब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नखंड की परीक्षा सादी उत्तरपुस्तिका पर ली जाएगी।

परीक्षार्थी को कॉपी व ओएमआर शीट एक ही साथ दी जाएगी। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को अतिरिक्त कॉपियां या ओएमआर शीट नहीं दी जाएगी। बिहार बोर्ड का मानना है कि अलग-अलग पालियों में अलग-अलग रंग की उत्तरपुस्तिका देने से कॉपियां जांचने वालों को सुविधा होगी। डीईओ ने बताया कि मैट्रिक परीक्षा प्रतिदिन दो पालियों में होगी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा भी सुबह 09:30 से दोपहर 12:15 बजे तक चलेगी। वहीं दूसरे पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर 01:45 से संध्या 04:30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा को लेकर सासाराम में 33, डेहरी में 15 एवं बिक्रमगंज में 12 केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं।

परीक्षार्थी को कॉपी व ओएमआर शीट एक ही साथ दी जाएगी, दो बार नहीं

जूता पहनकर आए तो परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश नहीं

इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारी प्रशासन द्वारा शुरू कर दी गई है। 1 फरवरी से बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में परीक्षा शुरू होगी। एसडीएम विजयंत ने कहा कि परीक्षार्थी जूता-मोजा पहनकर अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे। सभी को चप्पल पहनकर आना है। इसके साथ ही सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अंदर प्रवेश से पहले कोरोना गाइडलाइंस के तहत मास्क पहनना भी अनिवार्य होगा। बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में 12 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक से 13 फरवरी तक इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया है। रोजाना दो पालियों में परीक्षा ली जाएगी। पहली पाली सुबह 9.30 बजे से शुरू होकर दोपहर 12.45 बजे तक चलेगी। दूसरी पाली दोपहर 1.45 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगी। एक घंटा पहले केंद्र पर पहुंचना अनिवार्य है।

गणित व उच्च गणित के लिए ग्राफ सहित 24 पृष्ठों की उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं

50 प्रतिशत सब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नपत्र पर आधारित परीक्षा के लिए सादी उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं दी जाएंगी। इनमें गणित एवं उच्च गणित के लिए ग्राफ सहित 24 पृष्ठों की उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं दी जाएंगी जबकि शेष सभी विषयों के लिए 20 पन्नों की कॉपियां होंगी। सब्जेक्टिव कॉपियों के कवर पृष्ठ को तीन भागों में बांटा गया है। बायां, मध्य और दायां भाग। परीक्षार्थियों को केवल बाएं और एवं दाहिने भाग को ही भरना है। परीक्षार्थी कवर पृष्ठ के बाएं भाग में केवल विषय का नाम एवं उत्तर देने का माध्यम लिखेंगे। दाहिने भाग में प्रश्न पत्र के सेट कोड को लिखेंगे और गोलक को भरेंगे।

दिशानिर्देशों का करें पालन

मैट्रिक की परीक्षा पर कोविड-19 का भी असर दिखेगा। बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा जारी दिशानिर्देश के अनुसार परीक्षा हॉल में प्रत्येक बेंच पर दो परीक्षार्थी बैंठेंगे। एक से दूसरे बेंच के बीच 2 से 3 फीट की दूरी रखी जाएगी। छात्र के रौल नंबर के अनुसार ही उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का वितरण किया जाएगा। परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा शुरू होने के कम से कम 10 मिनट पहले तक ही प्रवेश मिलेगा। प्रथम पाली के परीक्षार्थी को 9.20 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली के छात्र को 1.35 बजे तक प्रवेश मिलेगा। परीक्षार्थी को जूता-मोजा पहनकर नहीं, चप्पल पहनकर आना होगा। परीक्षार्थी की जांच तीन बार अलग-अलग समय पर की जाएगी।

