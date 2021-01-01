पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकतंत्र में आस्था:निष्पक्ष व शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को कायम रखने की दिलाई गई शपथ

  • 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर हुआ बिक्रमगंज में शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम

11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर अनुमंडल कार्यालय परिसर में आयोजित किया गया। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर अनुमंडल परिसर में अनुमंडल अधिकारी सह निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी काराकाट विजयंत एवं भूमि उपसमाहर्ता सह निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी दिनारा मधुसूदन प्रसाद ने उपस्थित सभी कर्मियों को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के बारे में जानकारियां दी। साथ ही साथ उन लोगों ने शपथ दिलाते हुए कहा कि हम भारत के नागरिक लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए या शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाए रखेंगे तथा स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भीक होकर धर्म वर्ग जाति समुदाय भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना समझी निर्वाचन में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।

काेरोना को देखते हुए सभी कर्मियों के द्वारा सामाजिक दूरी का ख्याल रखते हुए कतार बंद होकर आयोजित किए गए 11 वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस में भाग लिया गया। इस दौरान प्रभारी पदाधिकारी निर्वाचन विभाष कुमार, सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी पुरुषोत्तम कुमार धीरज, एम ओ रविंद्र राय ,राजेश कुमार, सुधीर कुमार सिंह, राजेंद्र कुमार सिंह ,बृजेश कुमार सिंह ,श्रीकांत राम ,ओम प्रकाश कुमार थे।

सूर्यपुरा, दावथ व संझौली के बूथों पर मनाया गया मतदाता दिवस

11 वीं राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर सोमवार को सूर्यपुरा व दावथ बीडीओ ने पदाधिकारी, कर्मी, पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों व ग्रामीणों को शपथ िदलाया। सूर्यपुरा बीडीओ पवन कुमार ठाकुर ने प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय सूर्यपुरा में 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर नेहरू युवा केंद्र के सदस्यों के साथ ही प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विकास मित्र टोला सेवक एवं दर्जनों मतदाताओं को कोई मतदाता ना छूटे सशक्त सतर्क सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक हैं। मतदाता बनने के लिए शपथ दिलाया। वहीं संझौली के हर बूथों पर राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर हर बूथ पर बीएलओ द्वारा मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलाई गई। जिसमें शपथ में ये बाते दोहराई गई।हम भारत के नागरिक है,लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए यह शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की मर्यादा को बनाए रखेंगे। स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्वक निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भिक हो कर सभी निर्वाचन में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। साथ ही साथ प्रभात फेरी की।

